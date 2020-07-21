All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 15417 Lancelot Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
15417 Lancelot Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

15417 Lancelot Ave

15417 Lancelot Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15417 Lancelot Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Attached 2 Car Garage Home with Pool in Norwalk!!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Attached 2 Car Garage Home with Pool in Norwalk!!!

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday! 08/11/19!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 12:30 pm - 1:30pm
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

The property is a Multi-level 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage.
Huge family room with wood flooring and ceiling fan.
Master with remodeled master bath
Up graded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite counter-tops
TV Wall mounts
Central heat/AC
Outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining. Included Pool and covered patio. This is a must see!
Minutes away from Cerritos
Gardening and Pool service is included in rent.

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$3,195 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
Please Submit for Pets

This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE5076709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15417 Lancelot Ave have any available units?
15417 Lancelot Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 15417 Lancelot Ave have?
Some of 15417 Lancelot Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15417 Lancelot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15417 Lancelot Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15417 Lancelot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15417 Lancelot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15417 Lancelot Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15417 Lancelot Ave offers parking.
Does 15417 Lancelot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15417 Lancelot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15417 Lancelot Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15417 Lancelot Ave has a pool.
Does 15417 Lancelot Ave have accessible units?
No, 15417 Lancelot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15417 Lancelot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15417 Lancelot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorwalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Norwalk Apartments with GymsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles