15417 Lancelot Ave

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Attached 2 Car Garage Home with Pool in Norwalk!!!



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Sunday! 08/11/19!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite with Application Information from 12:30 pm - 1:30pm

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



The property is a Multi-level 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with attached 2 car garage.

Huge family room with wood flooring and ceiling fan.

Master with remodeled master bath

Up graded kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, newer cabinets and granite counter-tops

TV Wall mounts

Central heat/AC

Outdoor living space is perfect for entertaining. Included Pool and covered patio. This is a must see!

Minutes away from Cerritos

Gardening and Pool service is included in rent.



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$3,195 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

Please Submit for Pets



This Property is offered by APG Properties CalBRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing. E-mail for more info, info@apgproperties.com

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



