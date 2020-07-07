All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14625 Horst Ave REAR

14625 Horst Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14625 Horst Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Beds, 1 Bath Home In Norwalk - Property Id: 267486

This delightful Norwalk home is one great property not to be missed. This rear unit is part of a duplex featuring multiple updates including brand new kitchen cabinets, brand new granite counter w/ faucets & sink, brand new ranch oven, brand new tiles in all 3 bedrooms, brand new laminated flooring in the living room and has 5 ceiling fans. 1-Car garage included; there's 2-car garage on the property that is shared with the front unit. Centrally located close to schools, shopping & restaurants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267486
Property Id 267486

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have any available units?
14625 Horst Ave REAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have?
Some of 14625 Horst Ave REAR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14625 Horst Ave REAR currently offering any rent specials?
14625 Horst Ave REAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14625 Horst Ave REAR pet-friendly?
No, 14625 Horst Ave REAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR offer parking?
Yes, 14625 Horst Ave REAR offers parking.
Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14625 Horst Ave REAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have a pool?
No, 14625 Horst Ave REAR does not have a pool.
Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have accessible units?
No, 14625 Horst Ave REAR does not have accessible units.
Does 14625 Horst Ave REAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14625 Horst Ave REAR does not have units with dishwashers.

