Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
14403 Arlee Avenue
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

14403 Arlee Avenue

14403 Arlee Avenue · No Longer Available
Norwalk
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

14403 Arlee Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Norwalk single family home: 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car-garage, large backyard - This single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with an additional room currently being used as the 3rd bedroom. Property recently had new vinyl windows installed.

Original hardwood floors in all living spaces. Kitchen has been updated with newer kitchen cabinets. There is an interior laundry room for your full-sized washer and dryer located just off of the kitchen with storage cabinets along with a door leading out to the large backyard. Backyard features an oversized patio area. This backyard is ideal for the family that enjoys the outdoors and having a large/open space to entertain family and friends.

Garage is a 1 car attached garage. There is a driveway for additional parking as well.

Schools are: Nuffer Elementary (K-5), Waite Middle School (6 - 8) and John Glenn High School (9 - 12)

Cross streets are: Pioneer and Rosecrans. Conveniently located close to the 5, 605 and 91 Freeways. Located close to the Norwalk Town Square Shopping Center and within walking distance to In-N-Out Burgers.

To view more photos or to submit your applications, go to our website: www.apmlease.com

To request an appointment to view the inside of this home: Call our office for a showing 714-694-5987

(RLNE2719617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14403 Arlee Avenue have any available units?
14403 Arlee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14403 Arlee Avenue have?
Some of 14403 Arlee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14403 Arlee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14403 Arlee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14403 Arlee Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 14403 Arlee Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 14403 Arlee Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 14403 Arlee Avenue offers parking.
Does 14403 Arlee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14403 Arlee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14403 Arlee Avenue have a pool?
No, 14403 Arlee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14403 Arlee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14403 Arlee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14403 Arlee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14403 Arlee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
