14403 Arlee Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Norwalk single family home: 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car-garage, large backyard - This single family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with an additional room currently being used as the 3rd bedroom. Property recently had new vinyl windows installed.



Original hardwood floors in all living spaces. Kitchen has been updated with newer kitchen cabinets. There is an interior laundry room for your full-sized washer and dryer located just off of the kitchen with storage cabinets along with a door leading out to the large backyard. Backyard features an oversized patio area. This backyard is ideal for the family that enjoys the outdoors and having a large/open space to entertain family and friends.



Garage is a 1 car attached garage. There is a driveway for additional parking as well.



Schools are: Nuffer Elementary (K-5), Waite Middle School (6 - 8) and John Glenn High School (9 - 12)



Cross streets are: Pioneer and Rosecrans. Conveniently located close to the 5, 605 and 91 Freeways. Located close to the Norwalk Town Square Shopping Center and within walking distance to In-N-Out Burgers.



To view more photos or to submit your applications, go to our website: www.apmlease.com



To request an appointment to view the inside of this home: Call our office for a showing 714-694-5987



