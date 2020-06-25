13619 Alburtis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Desirable area in Norwalk. Near Norwalk Town Square! Walking distance from Morrison Elementary! 5fwy minutes away! Imagine your family coming home from a busy day parking in the spacious driveway. Walking up the perfectly landscaped, newly sodded grass yard- automated sprinklers front and back and planters, onto the spacious covered front porch, thru the bright ornate glass front door. Take your shoes off on the beautiful wood tiled floor. Imagine holiday gatherings in the elegant living room featuring framed electric fire place-space heater & fresh paint throughout. New double panned windows. remodeled kitchen, glass mosaic tile backsplash bordered by white cabinets, quartz counter tops, NEW Samsung stove & exhaust hood/ microwave, RO filtration system, office area and large easy to clean wood tiles. Later everyone gathers in the elegant open dining area. Entertain everyone in the spacious- enclosed backyard, plush grass, cement patio areas, rear block patio area, planters, NEW tall red wood fence, 12 x 12 adjustable shade pergola. Have the kids play on the arcing- half artificial turf play area. Everyone finds their slumber in the 2BD w/ panel doors



(RLNE4868831)