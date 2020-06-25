All apartments in Norwalk
13619 Alburtis Ave

13619 Alburtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13619 Alburtis Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Desirable area in Norwalk. Near Norwalk Town Square! Walking distance from Morrison Elementary! 5fwy minutes away! Imagine your family coming home from a busy day parking in the spacious driveway. Walking up the perfectly landscaped, newly sodded grass yard- automated sprinklers front and back and planters, onto the spacious covered front porch, thru the bright ornate glass front door. Take your shoes off on the beautiful wood tiled floor. Imagine holiday gatherings in the elegant living room featuring framed electric fire place-space heater & fresh paint throughout. New double panned windows. remodeled kitchen, glass mosaic tile backsplash bordered by white cabinets, quartz counter tops, NEW Samsung stove & exhaust hood/ microwave, RO filtration system, office area and large easy to clean wood tiles. Later everyone gathers in the elegant open dining area. Entertain everyone in the spacious- enclosed backyard, plush grass, cement patio areas, rear block patio area, planters, NEW tall red wood fence, 12 x 12 adjustable shade pergola. Have the kids play on the arcing- half artificial turf play area. Everyone finds their slumber in the 2BD w/ panel doors

(RLNE4868831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13619 Alburtis Ave have any available units?
13619 Alburtis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 13619 Alburtis Ave have?
Some of 13619 Alburtis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13619 Alburtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13619 Alburtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13619 Alburtis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13619 Alburtis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13619 Alburtis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13619 Alburtis Ave offers parking.
Does 13619 Alburtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13619 Alburtis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13619 Alburtis Ave have a pool?
No, 13619 Alburtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13619 Alburtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 13619 Alburtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13619 Alburtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13619 Alburtis Ave has units with dishwashers.
