12055 Foster Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Totally remodeled townhome features 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Upgraded Master Bedroom with high cathedral ceiling, Separate Master Bathroom with shower including new Liminate Wood floors, Freshly Painted throughout the house. New Kitchen with new stainless steel sink and faucet, new cabinets and counter tops, Electric Stove and Dishwasher. Cozy gas fire place in living room, Brand new duel paned windows with wood blinds throughout whole hosue. Double Garage Door with Automatic Garage Door Opener and wood shelving along the wall for storage. Patio Area with a cozy setting. Very Well Kept, Clean and Quiet Gated Community. Beautiful Lush Green Belt Areas, with a Pool and Jacuzzi Spa. Close to the 5, 605 & 91 Freeways. Centrally located Parks, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Norwalk City Hall, Library, and so much more.