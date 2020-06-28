All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

12055 Foster Road

Location

12055 Foster Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Totally remodeled townhome features 3 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Upgraded Master Bedroom with high cathedral ceiling, Separate Master Bathroom with shower including new Liminate Wood floors, Freshly Painted throughout the house. New Kitchen with new stainless steel sink and faucet, new cabinets and counter tops, Electric Stove and Dishwasher. Cozy gas fire place in living room, Brand new duel paned windows with wood blinds throughout whole hosue. Double Garage Door with Automatic Garage Door Opener and wood shelving along the wall for storage. Patio Area with a cozy setting. Very Well Kept, Clean and Quiet Gated Community. Beautiful Lush Green Belt Areas, with a Pool and Jacuzzi Spa. Close to the 5, 605 & 91 Freeways. Centrally located Parks, Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Norwalk City Hall, Library, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12055 Foster Road have any available units?
12055 Foster Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12055 Foster Road have?
Some of 12055 Foster Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12055 Foster Road currently offering any rent specials?
12055 Foster Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12055 Foster Road pet-friendly?
No, 12055 Foster Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12055 Foster Road offer parking?
Yes, 12055 Foster Road offers parking.
Does 12055 Foster Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12055 Foster Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12055 Foster Road have a pool?
Yes, 12055 Foster Road has a pool.
Does 12055 Foster Road have accessible units?
No, 12055 Foster Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12055 Foster Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12055 Foster Road has units with dishwashers.
