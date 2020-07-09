All apartments in Norwalk
11820 Cheshire St
11820 Cheshire St

11820 Cheshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

11820 Cheshire Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic remodeled Home with 3 Bedrooms and 1 Bathroom, including new plumbing, new electrical, kitchen cabinets, new granite counters, new paint, and new flooring throughout. Centrally located close to schools, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11820 Cheshire St have any available units?
11820 Cheshire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
Is 11820 Cheshire St currently offering any rent specials?
11820 Cheshire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11820 Cheshire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11820 Cheshire St is pet friendly.
Does 11820 Cheshire St offer parking?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not offer parking.
Does 11820 Cheshire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11820 Cheshire St have a pool?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not have a pool.
Does 11820 Cheshire St have accessible units?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not have accessible units.
Does 11820 Cheshire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11820 Cheshire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11820 Cheshire St does not have units with air conditioning.

