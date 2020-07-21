All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

11219 Lakeland Road

11219 Lakeland Road · No Longer Available
Location

11219 Lakeland Road, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This rental property has it all: two car detached garage, utility/storage room behind the garage (that can be used as a workshop, exercise room or as additional storage space), long driveway, spacious backyard where your kids can play and you can garden, fruit trees, open concept kitchen, washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, new paint throughout the home.

Additionally, the bathroom has been remodeled and has a new sink, vanity light, toilet and high quality tiles. This home also has a new wall heater and a new water heater.

As you walk into this house located in a quiet neighborhood, you will immediately feel at home and will want to call it "home".

Quick access to the 605 and 5 freeways.

Service animals welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11219 Lakeland Road have any available units?
11219 Lakeland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11219 Lakeland Road have?
Some of 11219 Lakeland Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11219 Lakeland Road currently offering any rent specials?
11219 Lakeland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11219 Lakeland Road pet-friendly?
No, 11219 Lakeland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 11219 Lakeland Road offer parking?
Yes, 11219 Lakeland Road offers parking.
Does 11219 Lakeland Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11219 Lakeland Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11219 Lakeland Road have a pool?
No, 11219 Lakeland Road does not have a pool.
Does 11219 Lakeland Road have accessible units?
No, 11219 Lakeland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11219 Lakeland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11219 Lakeland Road has units with dishwashers.
