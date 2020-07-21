11219 Lakeland Road

Amenities

This rental property has it all: two car detached garage, utility/storage room behind the garage (that can be used as a workshop, exercise room or as additional storage space), long driveway, spacious backyard where your kids can play and you can garden, fruit trees, open concept kitchen, washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, new paint throughout the home.



Additionally, the bathroom has been remodeled and has a new sink, vanity light, toilet and high quality tiles. This home also has a new wall heater and a new water heater.



As you walk into this house located in a quiet neighborhood, you will immediately feel at home and will want to call it "home".



Quick access to the 605 and 5 freeways.



Service animals welcomed.