Location

10637 Lakefront Drive, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
10637 Lakefront Dr. Available 08/31/19 ONE BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN BENTON BAY COMPLEX NORWALK-- CALL US TODAY! - This is a Two-Story, One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Condo in Norwalk with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpets, Blinds, Verticals, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport, Central Air, Trash is Paid, No Pets Please.

Live like you are on vacation in this resort style condo complex. Benton Bay is a gated community with many amenities, including tennis courts, pool, spa and weight room. Beautiful grounds included Pine trees, lakes, and waterfalls. Call us today to schedule a viewing.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4576197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have any available units?
10637 Lakefront Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have?
Some of 10637 Lakefront Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10637 Lakefront Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10637 Lakefront Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 Lakefront Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10637 Lakefront Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10637 Lakefront Dr. offers parking.
Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10637 Lakefront Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10637 Lakefront Dr. has a pool.
Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10637 Lakefront Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 Lakefront Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10637 Lakefront Dr. has units with dishwashers.
