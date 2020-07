Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

10637 Lakefront Dr. Available 08/31/19 ONE BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT IN BENTON BAY COMPLEX NORWALK-- CALL US TODAY! - This is a Two-Story, One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Condo in Norwalk with Stove, Dishwasher, Carpets, Blinds, Verticals, Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport, Central Air, Trash is Paid, No Pets Please.



Live like you are on vacation in this resort style condo complex. Benton Bay is a gated community with many amenities, including tennis courts, pool, spa and weight room. Beautiful grounds included Pine trees, lakes, and waterfalls. Call us today to schedule a viewing.



Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:



Safeguard Equities Inc.

14316 Bellflower Blvd.

Bellflower, CA 90706

(562) 920-7851

www.seipm.com



**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4576197)