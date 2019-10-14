9682 Ravenscroft Road

Amenities

VIEW home w/POOL on FLAG LOT has 3 car attached garage & 5 driveway spots in the 24 hour GUARD GATED community of Rocking Horse Ridge Estates II, North Tustin. This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath, 3,156 sq. ft. home w/HUGE BONUS ROOM is a first time lease. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a flag lot w/an extra long driveway, this home boasts panoramic views & a rare secluded location, tucked away from the street w/no neighbors on one side. Dramatic entry has a curved staircase, volume ceilings, a generous formal living room w/fireplace, & a formal dining room w/crystal chandelier. First floor has a kitchen w/center island that opens to the family room. French doors lead from the family room & dining room to a large 14,400 sq. ft. VIEW lot w/pool, spa, & deck w/twinkle lighting. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM or office is in close proximity to a FULL bath. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms including a huge master ensuite & a BONUS ROOM so large that it may be converted to a bonus room w/fifth bedroom. Amazing RHR amenities include: Private clubhouse that holds up to 75 guests, 1/2 Olympic size pool, 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 indoor racquetball courts, weight room, his/her changing areas, tot lot, basketball court, greenbelts & horse trails. Award winning Tustin Schools.