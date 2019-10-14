All apartments in North Tustin
9682 Ravenscroft Road

9682 Ravenscroft Road · No Longer Available
Location

9682 Ravenscroft Road, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
garage
hot tub
tennis court
VIEW home w/POOL on FLAG LOT has 3 car attached garage & 5 driveway spots in the 24 hour GUARD GATED community of Rocking Horse Ridge Estates II, North Tustin. This 4 bedroom, 3 FULL bath, 3,156 sq. ft. home w/HUGE BONUS ROOM is a first time lease. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac on a flag lot w/an extra long driveway, this home boasts panoramic views & a rare secluded location, tucked away from the street w/no neighbors on one side. Dramatic entry has a curved staircase, volume ceilings, a generous formal living room w/fireplace, & a formal dining room w/crystal chandelier. First floor has a kitchen w/center island that opens to the family room. French doors lead from the family room & dining room to a large 14,400 sq. ft. VIEW lot w/pool, spa, & deck w/twinkle lighting. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM or office is in close proximity to a FULL bath. Upstairs are 3 additional bedrooms including a huge master ensuite & a BONUS ROOM so large that it may be converted to a bonus room w/fifth bedroom. Amazing RHR amenities include: Private clubhouse that holds up to 75 guests, 1/2 Olympic size pool, 3 lighted tennis courts, 2 indoor racquetball courts, weight room, his/her changing areas, tot lot, basketball court, greenbelts & horse trails. Award winning Tustin Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have any available units?
9682 Ravenscroft Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have?
Some of 9682 Ravenscroft Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9682 Ravenscroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
9682 Ravenscroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9682 Ravenscroft Road pet-friendly?
No, 9682 Ravenscroft Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 9682 Ravenscroft Road offers parking.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9682 Ravenscroft Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 9682 Ravenscroft Road has a pool.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have accessible units?
No, 9682 Ravenscroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9682 Ravenscroft Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9682 Ravenscroft Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9682 Ravenscroft Road does not have units with air conditioning.
