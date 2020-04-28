Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

18402 Manning Dr. Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Single Story Cul-de-sac Home in Tustin - Sitting on a quarter acre, this Serene Country Home, with an inviting front porch, is a place you will love to come home to each evening. Boasting 1600 square feet of living space with hardwood floors, this 3 bed 2 bath Single Story Ranch Style Home is located on a cul-de-sac in the heart of Tustin.



Fresh paint throughout the interior, sunny kitchen with breakfast nook, granite countertops, dishwasher, gas cooking, double oven, and a garden window overlooking the yard complete the kitchen. There is a pass-through wet bar for service from the kitchen to the living room, and the living room includes a decorative fireplace. The master suite features dual mirrored closets. There are solar tube skylights throughout home for great indoor lighting. Central air and heat.Two car garage with opener, and full-size laundry hook-ups. Spacious front and back yards, great for entertaining, includes a large covered patio, and mature trees for privacy.



(RLNE1871351)