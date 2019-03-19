All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14522 Gylah Lane

14522 Gylah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14522 Gylah Lane, North Tustin, CA 92780

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
Darling Remodeled Ranch on quiet North Tustin street within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants and boutiques. Located on a private road on an 11,500 square foot lot with fruit trees and loads of driveway space for play, parking & more - this charmer offers a fabulous great room with brand new kitchen which includes quartzite counters, new cabinetry, stainless gas range, new windows and doors and stylish fixtures, The welcoming Great room includes vaulted ceiling, grey-tone plank floors, warm brick fireplace and two sets of sliding glass doors which open to the lush yard and a covered patio. Four Bedrooms and two remodeled baths all are freshly painted and feature plank flooring, newer windows and ceiling fans. The Baths have been recently remodeled as well. Citrus trees, lots of space to lounge, entertain, garden and enjoy. Within the boundaries of North Tustin's sought after schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14522 Gylah Lane have any available units?
14522 Gylah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 14522 Gylah Lane have?
Some of 14522 Gylah Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14522 Gylah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14522 Gylah Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14522 Gylah Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14522 Gylah Lane offers parking.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane have a pool?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane have accessible units?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14522 Gylah Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14522 Gylah Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
