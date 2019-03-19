14522 Gylah Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking

Darling Remodeled Ranch on quiet North Tustin street within walking distance of coffee shops, restaurants and boutiques. Located on a private road on an 11,500 square foot lot with fruit trees and loads of driveway space for play, parking & more - this charmer offers a fabulous great room with brand new kitchen which includes quartzite counters, new cabinetry, stainless gas range, new windows and doors and stylish fixtures, The welcoming Great room includes vaulted ceiling, grey-tone plank floors, warm brick fireplace and two sets of sliding glass doors which open to the lush yard and a covered patio. Four Bedrooms and two remodeled baths all are freshly painted and feature plank flooring, newer windows and ceiling fans. The Baths have been recently remodeled as well. Citrus trees, lots of space to lounge, entertain, garden and enjoy. Within the boundaries of North Tustin's sought after schools.