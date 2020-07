Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this charming, three bedroom, single story home in the sought after Foothill High School District. You will find a bright open floor plan with fresh paint and new carpet throughout. All bedrooms are bright and spacious. The spacious kitchen and dining room are bright and open. There is a dual gas fireplace that serves the family room and kitchen. Enjoy entertaining in the large backyard with fruit trees. The two car garage has direct access to the home.