13807 Hewes Avenue

Come see this newly remodeled and upgraded SINGLE STORY 4 bedroom home located in North Tustin conveniently located next to EVERYTHING fun, but just enough off the path to give you quiet, relaxing enjoyment. It has a private front lawn, large back yard with mini citrus orchard, spa, and plenty of space to entertain. This property has been designed to give you a cool breezy beach feeling while within walking distance to the best schools Tustin has to offer. From the moment you walk in, the classic beam ceiling accents the subtle blue undertones of the freshly painted interior. The new grey laminate flooring throughout gives just the right amount of “pop” to highlight the large guest bedrooms. The master suite is truly something special with its own French doors that open up to the private gated patio. All new overhead LED recessed lighting warms and provides ambiance at night, but the natural lighting in this home is truly fresh and crisp no matter the time of day. All new electrical throughout, new flooring, fresh paint, both bathrooms have been completely remodeled and the master comes complete with a skylight. This house truly is special and even the garage was finished in drywall with a new laundry area ready to be broken in. Great freeway access and near local dining favorites in nearly every direction. VISIT WWW.FARNAM-MANAGEMENT.COM OR CALL SCOTT 951-265-8043 FOR MORE INFO.