Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

13807 Hewes Avenue

13807 Hewes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13807 Hewes Avenue, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Come see this newly remodeled and upgraded SINGLE STORY 4 bedroom home located in North Tustin conveniently located next to EVERYTHING fun, but just enough off the path to give you quiet, relaxing enjoyment. It has a private front lawn, large back yard with mini citrus orchard, spa, and plenty of space to entertain. This property has been designed to give you a cool breezy beach feeling while within walking distance to the best schools Tustin has to offer. From the moment you walk in, the classic beam ceiling accents the subtle blue undertones of the freshly painted interior. The new grey laminate flooring throughout gives just the right amount of “pop” to highlight the large guest bedrooms. The master suite is truly something special with its own French doors that open up to the private gated patio. All new overhead LED recessed lighting warms and provides ambiance at night, but the natural lighting in this home is truly fresh and crisp no matter the time of day. All new electrical throughout, new flooring, fresh paint, both bathrooms have been completely remodeled and the master comes complete with a skylight. This house truly is special and even the garage was finished in drywall with a new laundry area ready to be broken in. Great freeway access and near local dining favorites in nearly every direction. VISIT WWW.FARNAM-MANAGEMENT.COM OR CALL SCOTT 951-265-8043 FOR MORE INFO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have any available units?
13807 Hewes Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13807 Hewes Avenue have?
Some of 13807 Hewes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13807 Hewes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13807 Hewes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13807 Hewes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13807 Hewes Avenue offers parking.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have a pool?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13807 Hewes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13807 Hewes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
