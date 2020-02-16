1351 Faren Drive

Amenities

Fabulous opportunity to live in a desirable North Tustin neighborhood. One story home with 3,291 square feet of living space situated on a beautiful 20,000 square foot lot featuring a pool, spa, grassy area and private and lush yard. Fantastic floor plan features four bedrooms, 5th bedroom used as an office and has built in desk and storage, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with large window, family room with wet bar and sliding doors to backyard, and three bathrooms, and inside laundry. Family kitchen includes granite counter tops, kitchen nook for dining, double ovens and stainless steel built in refrigerator. Master bedroom features walk in closet, full bath with granite counter tops, ceiling fan and sliding doors to backyard. Additional features include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, 2 car garage with direct access to house, driveway with additional parking and concrete roof. Located within award winning Tustin Unified School District - Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Middle and Foothill High School.