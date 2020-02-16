All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:58 AM

1351 Faren Drive

1351 Faren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1351 Faren Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fabulous opportunity to live in a desirable North Tustin neighborhood. One story home with 3,291 square feet of living space situated on a beautiful 20,000 square foot lot featuring a pool, spa, grassy area and private and lush yard. Fantastic floor plan features four bedrooms, 5th bedroom used as an office and has built in desk and storage, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with large window, family room with wet bar and sliding doors to backyard, and three bathrooms, and inside laundry. Family kitchen includes granite counter tops, kitchen nook for dining, double ovens and stainless steel built in refrigerator. Master bedroom features walk in closet, full bath with granite counter tops, ceiling fan and sliding doors to backyard. Additional features include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, 2 car garage with direct access to house, driveway with additional parking and concrete roof. Located within award winning Tustin Unified School District - Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Middle and Foothill High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1351 Faren Drive have any available units?
1351 Faren Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 1351 Faren Drive have?
Some of 1351 Faren Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1351 Faren Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Faren Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Faren Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1351 Faren Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 1351 Faren Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1351 Faren Drive offers parking.
Does 1351 Faren Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Faren Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Faren Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1351 Faren Drive has a pool.
Does 1351 Faren Drive have accessible units?
No, 1351 Faren Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Faren Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 Faren Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 Faren Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 Faren Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
