Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

12668 Greenwald Lane

12668 Greenwald Lane · (408) 917-0430
Location

12668 Greenwald Lane, North Tustin, CA 92705

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$6,250

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3474 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now 4088095458 to book your showing!

Located in a quiet neighborhood; just minutes of commute to and from downtown Tustin and close to top-rated schools, this fantastic and spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family home property rental is unfurnished. The pretty and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring, large windows, French windows, track/recessed lighting, and fireplace. Its lovely new kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Vanity sink cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors; mirrored medicine cabinets; enclosed shower stalls and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. Its ceiling fans, central AC, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. Hookup washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a huge, well-manicured, and owner-maintained yard.

It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The home has 2-car attached garage and 5-car driveway parking.

The tenant must take responsibility for the water (East Orange County Water District), trash (Waste Management), electricity (Southern California Edison), gas (Southern California Gas), and cable/Internet (Coxx Cable). The landscaping will be covered by the landlord.

Nearby parks: El Modena Park, La Veta Park, Peters Canyon Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, and Santiago Oaks Regional Park.

Nearby schools: Panorama Elem. School, El Modena High School, Foothill High School, Chapman Hill Elem. School, and McPherson Magnet School.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from

(RLNE5936627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have any available units?
12668 Greenwald Lane has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12668 Greenwald Lane have?
Some of 12668 Greenwald Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12668 Greenwald Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12668 Greenwald Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12668 Greenwald Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12668 Greenwald Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12668 Greenwald Lane offers parking.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12668 Greenwald Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have a pool?
No, 12668 Greenwald Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have accessible units?
No, 12668 Greenwald Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12668 Greenwald Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12668 Greenwald Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12668 Greenwald Lane has units with air conditioning.
