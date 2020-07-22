12668 Greenwald Lane

Amenities

Located in a quiet neighborhood; just minutes of commute to and from downtown Tustin and close to top-rated schools, this fantastic and spacious 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom single-family home property rental is unfurnished. The pretty and bright interior features polished hardwood flooring, large windows, French windows, track/recessed lighting, and fireplace. Its lovely new kitchen has fine cabinetry with ample storage, smooth granite countertops, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and microwave. Vanity sink cabinets surmounted by framed mirrors; mirrored medicine cabinets; enclosed shower stalls and shower/tub combos furnished its elegant bathrooms. Its ceiling fans, central AC, and gas heating keep the indoor temperature in constant comfort. Hookup washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has a huge, well-manicured, and owner-maintained yard.



It’s a pet-friendly home with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. The home has 2-car attached garage and 5-car driveway parking.



The tenant must take responsibility for the water (East Orange County Water District), trash (Waste Management), electricity (Southern California Edison), gas (Southern California Gas), and cable/Internet (Coxx Cable). The landscaping will be covered by the landlord.



Nearby parks: El Modena Park, La Veta Park, Peters Canyon Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, and Santiago Oaks Regional Park.



Nearby schools: Panorama Elem. School, El Modena High School, Foothill High School, Chapman Hill Elem. School, and McPherson Magnet School.



