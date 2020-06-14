All apartments in North Highlands
Home
/
North Highlands, CA
/
4920 Summerwood Circle - -
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:10 AM

4920 Summerwood Circle - -

4920 Summerwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Summerwood Circle, North Highlands, CA 95841
Haggin Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and move in ready!

This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with 1,152sf. It has a large living room, separate dining room that opens to the kitchen, master bedroom with on suite and walk-in closet, and a good sized fenced in backyard that is ready for your green thumb! New paint inside and out! New Lighting, New Flooring & Baseboards, New Window coverings, and newer HVAC unit. Close to American River College, shopping, parks, and Hwy 80.
**Please note that the fireplace is non operational

Renting for $1,425/month for a minimum one year lease.

Move in is required within 2 weeks, we do not hold properties longer than 14 days.

Tenant responsible for all utilities which may be a surcharge and landscaping.

Combined household income must be 2.5 times the rent.

Red Door Property Management requires renters insurance at all properties managed.

Application fees are $35 per person 18 or over.

The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent and based on the overall application screening process including credit, employment and income verification.

No Smoking permitted of any kind.

Pets negotiable with an additional deposit of $500 per pet with a maximum of 2 in most situations.
NO aggressive breeds permitted.
NO Cats.

Please see application for further information and guidelines.

To apply, visit www.RentRedDoor.com or call 916-644-1800

BRE License #01778826

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have any available units?
4920 Summerwood Circle - - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Highlands, CA.
What amenities does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have?
Some of 4920 Summerwood Circle - -'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Summerwood Circle - - currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Summerwood Circle - - isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Summerwood Circle - - pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - does offer parking.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have a pool?
No, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have accessible units?
No, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have units with dishwashers?
No, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4920 Summerwood Circle - - have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4920 Summerwood Circle - - has units with air conditioning.
