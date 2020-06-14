4920 Summerwood Circle

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute and well maintained 2 bedroom Duplex close to everything and move in ready!



This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with 1,152sf. It has a large living room, separate dining room that opens to the kitchen, master bedroom with on suite and walk-in closet, and a good sized fenced in backyard that is ready for your green thumb! New paint inside and out! New Lighting, New Flooring & Baseboards, New Window coverings, and newer HVAC unit. Close to American River College, shopping, parks, and Hwy 80.

**Please note that the fireplace is non operational



Renting for $1,425/month for a minimum one year lease.



Move in is required within 2 weeks, we do not hold properties longer than 14 days.



Tenant responsible for all utilities which may be a surcharge and landscaping.



Combined household income must be 2.5 times the rent.



Red Door Property Management requires renters insurance at all properties managed.



Application fees are $35 per person 18 or over.



The security deposit is typically equal to one month's rent and based on the overall application screening process including credit, employment and income verification.



No Smoking permitted of any kind.



Pets negotiable with an additional deposit of $500 per pet with a maximum of 2 in most situations.

NO aggressive breeds permitted.

NO Cats.



Please see application for further information and guidelines.



To apply, visit www.RentRedDoor.com or call 916-644-1800



BRE License #01778826