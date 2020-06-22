Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool

Welcome Home! You've found Southern California's premier, luxury, senior living! RCFE; Residential Care Facility for the Elderly. Paradise Village offers retirement and senior assisted living and care services in a resort-style, secure community with a Mediterranean flair. Located near the Pacific Coastline in San Diego's South Bay, which boasts a mild and sunny climate virtually year-round, it is uniquely designed to give residents easy access to the area's many resources, activities, and adventures.