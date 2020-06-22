All apartments in National City
Paradise Village

2700 E 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

2700 E 4th St, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
Welcome Home! You've found Southern California's premier, luxury, senior living! RCFE; Residential Care Facility for the Elderly. Paradise Village offers retirement and senior assisted living and care services in a resort-style, secure community with a Mediterranean flair. Located near the Pacific Coastline in San Diego's South Bay, which boasts a mild and sunny climate virtually year-round, it is uniquely designed to give residents easy access to the area's many resources, activities, and adventures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paradise Village have any available units?
Paradise Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does Paradise Village have?
Some of Paradise Village's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paradise Village currently offering any rent specials?
Paradise Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paradise Village pet-friendly?
No, Paradise Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does Paradise Village offer parking?
No, Paradise Village does not offer parking.
Does Paradise Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paradise Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paradise Village have a pool?
Yes, Paradise Village has a pool.
Does Paradise Village have accessible units?
Yes, Paradise Village has accessible units.
Does Paradise Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paradise Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Paradise Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Paradise Village does not have units with air conditioning.
