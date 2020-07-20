All apartments in National City
Last updated April 29 2019 at 7:11 PM

924 East 5th Street

Location

924 East 5th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please call 858-483-5111 to view
OR
TEXT 924+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

Upstairs 2 bedroom with a brand new kitchen which includes a gas stove, built in microwave, full size refrigerator and plenty of counter space. Fresh paint, new vinyl wood plank floors, new carpet in bedrooms, and updated fixtures. This quaint unit comes with a parking spot. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.

This property is has easy access to naval base 32nd Street and I-5 fwy.

Please call 858-483-5111 to view
OR
TEXT 924+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 East 5th Street have any available units?
924 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 924 East 5th Street have?
Some of 924 East 5th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 924 East 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 924 East 5th Street offers parking.
Does 924 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 924 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 924 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 924 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 924 East 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 East 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
