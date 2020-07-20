924 East 5th Street

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please call 858-483-5111 to view

OR

TEXT 924+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT)



Upstairs 2 bedroom with a brand new kitchen which includes a gas stove, built in microwave, full size refrigerator and plenty of counter space. Fresh paint, new vinyl wood plank floors, new carpet in bedrooms, and updated fixtures. This quaint unit comes with a parking spot. Sorry, no smoking and no pets.



This property is has easy access to naval base 32nd Street and I-5 fwy.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.