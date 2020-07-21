All apartments in National City
922 East 5th Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

922 East 5th Street

922 E 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

922 E 5th St, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
to view Please call 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 922 + your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Sorry, NO PETS, No Smoking,

Newly remodeled 1bedroom with tile floors and an updated kitchen which includes a gas stove, built in microwave, full size refrigerator and plenty of counter space. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. This quaint unit comes with a private back yard area. EZ Street parking. Sorry, NO SMOKING and NO PETS

This property is has easy access to naval base 32nd Street and I-5 fwy.

to view Please call 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 922 + your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

apply at www.melroyproperties.com
Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

