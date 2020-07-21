922 East 5th Street

Amenities

recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

to view Please call 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT 922 + your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Sorry, NO PETS, No Smoking,



Newly remodeled 1bedroom with tile floors and an updated kitchen which includes a gas stove, built in microwave, full size refrigerator and plenty of counter space. Fresh paint and updated fixtures. This quaint unit comes with a private back yard area. EZ Street parking. Sorry, NO SMOKING and NO PETS



This property is has easy access to naval base 32nd Street and I-5 fwy.



to view Please call 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT 922 + your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



apply at www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.