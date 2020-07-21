3610 Fairlomas Road - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. Great community in Bonita Willows, offering a pool and tennis courts. Large open floorpan with 1554 Sq Ft. Wood floors in living area. This condo has good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Walk in closet in master. This is an end unit which gives you a sense of privacy. It has a large fenced in patio plenty big for outside patio set and BBQ! A/C!! Laundry room. 1 car garage and 1 private parking spot right in front of unit. Mediterranean style lush landscaping within neighborhood. Need your own washer/dryer and fridge.