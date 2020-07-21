All apartments in National City
Find more places like 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
3610 Fairlomas Road - 1
Last updated March 5 2020 at 6:28 AM

3610 Fairlomas Road - 1

3610 Fairlomas Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3610 Fairlomas Road, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. Great community in Bonita Willows, offering a pool and tennis courts. Large open floorpan with 1554 Sq Ft. Wood floors in living area. This condo has good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Walk in closet in master. This is an end unit which gives you a sense of privacy. It has a large fenced in patio plenty big for outside patio set and BBQ! Laundry room. 1 car garage and 1 private parking spot right in front of unit. Mediterranean style lush landscaping within neighborhood. Tenant supplies own fridge and washer/dryer.
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo. Great community in Bonita Willows, offering a pool and tennis courts. Large open floorpan with 1554 Sq Ft. Wood floors in living area. This condo has good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage. Walk in closet in master. This is an end unit which gives you a sense of privacy. It has a large fenced in patio plenty big for outside patio set and BBQ! A/C!! Laundry room. 1 car garage and 1 private parking spot right in front of unit. Mediterranean style lush landscaping within neighborhood. Need your own washer/dryer and fridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have any available units?
3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have?
Some of 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 offers parking.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3610 Fairlomas Road - 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950
Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City 2 Bedroom Apartments
National City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College