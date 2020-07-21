All apartments in National City
343 Plaza Blvd.
343 Plaza Blvd.

343 East Plaza Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

343 East Plaza Boulevard, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED 4 BEDROOM/3 FULL BATH CRAFTSMAN HISTORIC HOME. This residential home would be a great for 4 navy buddies or navy gals looking to live together or a naval family. Just 5 minutes from 32nd St. Naval Station, this fully remodeled historic house offers the best. Engineered wood flooring, fully remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new windows throughout, freshly painted interior & exterior and much more! 2 car garages & separate workshop & storage. Shopping within walking distance. MUST SEE HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have any available units?
343 Plaza Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 343 Plaza Blvd. have?
Some of 343 Plaza Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 343 Plaza Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
343 Plaza Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 Plaza Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 343 Plaza Blvd. offers parking.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have a pool?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 Plaza Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 343 Plaza Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
