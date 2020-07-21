343 Plaza Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED 4 BEDROOM/3 FULL BATH CRAFTSMAN HISTORIC HOME. This residential home would be a great for 4 navy buddies or navy gals looking to live together or a naval family. Just 5 minutes from 32nd St. Naval Station, this fully remodeled historic house offers the best. Engineered wood flooring, fully remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new windows throughout, freshly painted interior & exterior and much more! 2 car garages & separate workshop & storage. Shopping within walking distance. MUST SEE HOME