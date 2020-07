Amenities

BEAUTIFUL Home! A MUST SEE!! Brand new duplex with lot's of upgrades!! Custom white cabinetry, granite, stainless steel appliances, led lighting throughout, heating and a/c unit and tile flooring. Located just minutes away from Navy Bases, downtown and border crossings. Tucked away in a private nice quiet setting. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer not included with rental. Available NOW