Home
/
National City, CA
/
2740 E. 24th St.
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

2740 E. 24th St.

2740 East 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2740 East 24th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House Remodeled - Gated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Nice neighborhood East of 805.

2740 E 24Th St National City CA 91950

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

3 bedrooms
2 full bath
Formal dining room
Inside full size gas laundry room
Fenced front and back yard
Fenced driveway with 3 cars capacity
New wood grain flooring
New carpet
Carpet only in the 3 bedrooms
New vinyl windows throughout
New window coverings
Gas stove/fridge/disposal/microhood included

Shopping: Westfield Plaza Bonita, Target, Sweetwater Crossings, Plaza Town Shopping Center

Restaurants include: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Mi Pana Latn American Cuisine, Family House of Pancakes

Schools close by include: Las Palmas Elementary, Granger Junior High, Sweetwater Union High School,

This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.

Rental Qualifications:

-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing

(RLNE5703364)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2740 E. 24th St. have any available units?
2740 E. 24th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 2740 E. 24th St. have?
Some of 2740 E. 24th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2740 E. 24th St. currently offering any rent specials?
2740 E. 24th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2740 E. 24th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2740 E. 24th St. is pet friendly.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. offer parking?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not offer parking.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. have a pool?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not have a pool.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. have accessible units?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2740 E. 24th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2740 E. 24th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
