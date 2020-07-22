Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House Remodeled - Gated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Nice neighborhood East of 805.



2740 E 24Th St National City CA 91950



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



3 bedrooms

2 full bath

Formal dining room

Inside full size gas laundry room

Fenced front and back yard

Fenced driveway with 3 cars capacity

New wood grain flooring

New carpet

Carpet only in the 3 bedrooms

New vinyl windows throughout

New window coverings

Gas stove/fridge/disposal/microhood included



Shopping: Westfield Plaza Bonita, Target, Sweetwater Crossings, Plaza Town Shopping Center



Restaurants include: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Mi Pana Latn American Cuisine, Family House of Pancakes



Schools close by include: Las Palmas Elementary, Granger Junior High, Sweetwater Union High School,



This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.



Rental Qualifications:



-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent

-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing



