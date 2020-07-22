Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House Remodeled - Gated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House Nice neighborhood East of 805.
2740 E 24Th St National City CA 91950
For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com
You can apply online
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
3 bedrooms
2 full bath
Formal dining room
Inside full size gas laundry room
Fenced front and back yard
Fenced driveway with 3 cars capacity
New wood grain flooring
New carpet
Carpet only in the 3 bedrooms
New vinyl windows throughout
New window coverings
Gas stove/fridge/disposal/microhood included
Shopping: Westfield Plaza Bonita, Target, Sweetwater Crossings, Plaza Town Shopping Center
Restaurants include: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews, Mi Pana Latn American Cuisine, Family House of Pancakes
Schools close by include: Las Palmas Elementary, Granger Junior High, Sweetwater Union High School,
This house is a nice in and out with a gated front yard and fenced back yard.
Rental Qualifications:
-All applicants over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times the amount of the rent
-All applicants will have to pass credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
Tenants pay: Gas/Electricity/Water/Trash/Cable/Internet
***Please apply if you qualify***
Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.
Call Glen at 760-525-8800 to arrange a viewing
