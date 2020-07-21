1842 Via Las Palmas

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Greetings! This is it. A 2 Bed/2Bath one car garage with storage located with in. There is also a 2nd parking spot available for a one time fee of $50.00 (this is non-refundable) The unit has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to include a dishwasher. The unit will have new carpet installed brown in color not green. The balcony has a wonderful view of the 7th green of the golf course. A very quiet and peaceful area, perfect for the family who wants privacy. Bedrooms are roomy and the living room has a granite fire place. The kitchen also has custom cabinets and granite countertops to boot. Finally there's a Public recreation park/swimming pool within 5 mins of a walk, great for BBQing and family gatherings on thought hot summer days. This is a NON-SMOKING rental.