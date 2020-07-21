All apartments in National City
Find more places like 1842 Via Las Palmas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
1842 Via Las Palmas
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:22 AM

1842 Via Las Palmas

1842 via Las Palmas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1842 via Las Palmas, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Greetings! This is it. A 2 Bed/2Bath one car garage with storage located with in. There is also a 2nd parking spot available for a one time fee of $50.00 (this is non-refundable) The unit has stainless steel appliances in the kitchen to include a dishwasher. The unit will have new carpet installed brown in color not green. The balcony has a wonderful view of the 7th green of the golf course. A very quiet and peaceful area, perfect for the family who wants privacy. Bedrooms are roomy and the living room has a granite fire place. The kitchen also has custom cabinets and granite countertops to boot. Finally there's a Public recreation park/swimming pool within 5 mins of a walk, great for BBQing and family gatherings on thought hot summer days. This is a NON-SMOKING rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have any available units?
1842 Via Las Palmas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1842 Via Las Palmas have?
Some of 1842 Via Las Palmas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1842 Via Las Palmas currently offering any rent specials?
1842 Via Las Palmas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 Via Las Palmas pet-friendly?
No, 1842 Via Las Palmas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas offer parking?
Yes, 1842 Via Las Palmas offers parking.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1842 Via Las Palmas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have a pool?
Yes, 1842 Via Las Palmas has a pool.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have accessible units?
No, 1842 Via Las Palmas does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1842 Via Las Palmas has units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 Via Las Palmas have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 Via Las Palmas does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City 2 Bedroom Apartments
National City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College