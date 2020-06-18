All apartments in National City
/
National City, CA
/
1840 I Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1840 I Ave

1840 I Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 I Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
CUTE 2-BEDROOM / 1-BATHROOM HOUSE - NATIONAL CITY - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING***

This cute 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom house rents for $2095 per month and is AVAILABLE NOW! It is located in a nice quiet neighborhood (only 1 block away from Highland Ave). It has faux wood floors and tile throughout. Ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, extra storage in the back yard and a fenced yard. Parking in driveway as well as street parking. Centrally located to the I-5 & 805 freeways for commuting.

UNIT INFORMATION:
Utilities: NONE INCLUDED
Parking/Storage: DRIVEWAY & OFF STREET PARKING / 20'X20' STORAGE SHED
AC: NONE
Laundry: WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS ONLY (IN SHED ON SIDE OF HOUSE)
Pet Policy: SMALL PET (UNDER 25LBS)
($50/MO PET RENT- PER PET + $500 PET DEPOSIT)

Please visit our website to view all the units, information, and the links referenced below. www(dot)JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com/available-properties

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE NOW
Create an account on www.Rently.com to Self Tour Now: https://rently.com/properties/1804632?source=marketing
Here is a video that shows how Rently works. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY:
Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com/available-properties to find the unit you are looking for and click "Apply Now". All our applications are done online through our company website. Be sure to pay the $35 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

REQUIREMENTS TO RENT:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history (625 minimum).
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support - call for clarification if necessary.
4. A Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).
5. Valid, current, government issued Photo ID.
6. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance.

$35 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Units are rented to the best qualified applicant when assessed using the requirements to rent. Conditional approval may be possible for people that do not meet all requirements. Applicants that do not meet all requirements will be subordinate to fully qualified applicants.

Tenant FAQs: https://jensenpropertiessd.com/tenant-faqs

Jensen Properties San Diego, Inc.
info@JensenPropertiesSD.com
(858) 449-7294
https://jensenpropertiessd.com/
CA BRE License #01902511

(RLNE5799784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

