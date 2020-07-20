All apartments in National City
Find more places like 10091 Fourth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
10091 Fourth Avenue
Last updated August 14 2019 at 8:59 AM

10091 Fourth Avenue

10091 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10091 East 4th Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
racquetball court
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
A convenient and stylish condominium, perfect for the traveling professional, corporate relocation or short term renter looking for a comfortable and functional home away from home.

This property has a master bedroom with luxury queen bed, city views and full bath with extra deep soaking tub and shower combo; an office den, with a desk, color printer/copier/scanner and a convertible sofa that easily can be made into a full-size bed (creating a second bedroom); a guest half bath; fully equipped kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and wares; comfortable contemporary furnishings; hardwood floors throughout; a living area and balcony with great city views; two assigned side-by-side secure underground parking spaces and additional guest parking. The included Club Solara has a well equipped fitness center, sauna, racquetball court, changing rooms and private massage rooms.

Other features are: in-unit washer/dryer; large closets; generous storage cabinets and pantry; high speed Internet (unlimited data and up to 150 Mbs) and Wi-Fi; two flat screen TVs with premium Cox Cable featuring sports, STARZ and HBO packages; Apple TV; Blu-Ray player; HVAC; Electric BBQ Grill on the balcony; linens; towels; spa robes and towels. Utilities are included.

Property is conveniently located near: Little Italy (famous Farmers Market on Saturdays!); Gaslamp District; Balboa Park and Zoo; Horton Plaza; San Diego Convention Center; Petco Park; Copley Symphony Hall; San Diego Waterfront; Old Town; Downtown Business Center; Hall of Justice; California Western Law School; Language Studies International; San Diego City College; Balboa Naval Hospital; Saint Joseph Cathedral; International Airport; bus and trolley lines; plethora of outstanding restaurants; all major freeways servicing downtown. Walk score: 97.

Use the following link to see a video that was made about Cortez Hills Solara Lofts building:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
10091 Fourth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 10091 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 10091 Fourth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10091 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10091 Fourth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10091 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10091 Fourth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10091 Fourth Avenue offers parking.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10091 Fourth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 10091 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10091 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10091 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10091 Fourth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10091 Fourth Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City 3 BedroomsNational City Apartments with Pools
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College