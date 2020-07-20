10091 Fourth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities business center gym parking racquetball court bbq/grill dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna

A convenient and stylish condominium, perfect for the traveling professional, corporate relocation or short term renter looking for a comfortable and functional home away from home.



This property has a master bedroom with luxury queen bed, city views and full bath with extra deep soaking tub and shower combo; an office den, with a desk, color printer/copier/scanner and a convertible sofa that easily can be made into a full-size bed (creating a second bedroom); a guest half bath; fully equipped kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and wares; comfortable contemporary furnishings; hardwood floors throughout; a living area and balcony with great city views; two assigned side-by-side secure underground parking spaces and additional guest parking. The included Club Solara has a well equipped fitness center, sauna, racquetball court, changing rooms and private massage rooms.



Other features are: in-unit washer/dryer; large closets; generous storage cabinets and pantry; high speed Internet (unlimited data and up to 150 Mbs) and Wi-Fi; two flat screen TVs with premium Cox Cable featuring sports, STARZ and HBO packages; Apple TV; Blu-Ray player; HVAC; Electric BBQ Grill on the balcony; linens; towels; spa robes and towels. Utilities are included.



Property is conveniently located near: Little Italy (famous Farmers Market on Saturdays!); Gaslamp District; Balboa Park and Zoo; Horton Plaza; San Diego Convention Center; Petco Park; Copley Symphony Hall; San Diego Waterfront; Old Town; Downtown Business Center; Hall of Justice; California Western Law School; Language Studies International; San Diego City College; Balboa Naval Hospital; Saint Joseph Cathedral; International Airport; bus and trolley lines; plethora of outstanding restaurants; all major freeways servicing downtown. Walk score: 97.



