Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Single story Mountain House home - This 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Story is ready to move into. Nicely landscaped low maintenance backyard. Large living area. Kitchen features an island and eat in dining area. Master bathroom has separate tub, shower and walk in closet. Recessed lighting throughout. cozy fireplace in living room.



~1 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM (no exceptions). ~TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES.

~TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MAINTENANCE & UPKEEP OF SITE

~NO SMOKING IN UNIT.

~NO PETS



We may be able to work with recent foreclosure, bankruptcy or short sale as long as credit report supports financial responsibility in other areas. Please do not apply if you have ever had any evictions initiated or recorded against you or any open bankruptcies or outstanding money judgments.



Please refer to rental qualifications for any additional terms.



