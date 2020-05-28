1086 South Walcott Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community. Popular Edgemere floor plan with a Beautiful Open Kitchen with nice island lots of cabinet space and includes Stainless Steel refrigerator with a nice size Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. This home has it all upstairs laundry room large rooms with walk in closets, soaking tub separate shower large walk-in closet in the master suite.,nice cozy low maintenance backyard...Great Schools walking distance to High School,15 minutes from Livermore .Sorry No Pets., Renter's Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.