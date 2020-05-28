All apartments in Mountain House
Find more places like 1086 South Walcott Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain House, CA
/
1086 South Walcott Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:45 PM

1086 South Walcott Avenue

1086 Walcott Avenue · (209) 788-8050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain House
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1086 Walcott Avenue, Mountain House, CA 95391

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Mountain House - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath+Loft with an Extra Large 2 Car Garage This is a beautiful Home move-in ready in the most desirable neighborhood in Mountain House! One of the newest streets in the community. Popular Edgemere floor plan with a Beautiful Open Kitchen with nice island lots of cabinet space and includes Stainless Steel refrigerator with a nice size Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. This home has it all upstairs laundry room large rooms with walk in closets, soaking tub separate shower large walk-in closet in the master suite.,nice cozy low maintenance backyard...Great Schools walking distance to High School,15 minutes from Livermore .Sorry No Pets., Renter's Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,795, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have any available units?
1086 South Walcott Avenue has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have?
Some of 1086 South Walcott Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1086 South Walcott Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1086 South Walcott Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 South Walcott Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain House.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have a pool?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 South Walcott Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 South Walcott Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1086 South Walcott Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mountain House 3 BedroomsMountain House Apartments with Balcony
Mountain House Apartments with GarageMountain House Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mountain House Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAElk Grove, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CA
Vacaville, CAOakley, CAPatterson, CAModesto, CAFlorin, CAParkway, CALafayette, CALodi, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-East BayCalifornia State University-Sacramento
University of California-BerkeleyMills College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity