29086 Barcelona

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful cul-de-sac home with an extra long driveway and a view! - The location of this house is just cool.



Not only is it at the end of a cul-de-sac, but it is tucked away behind all of the other homes with an extra-long driveway. It just makes you feel extra private and secluded even though you are amongst a community of homes. Even better though, is the fact that the home overlooks the backyard neighbors, so you can really feel secluded in the backyard.



Once you enter this wonderful home you are greeted with a formal living space separate from the rest of the main living areas, which is great if you don't want your guests to trek deeper into the home. Beyond that is a formal dining room that opens into a beautiful family room with fireplace and built-ins for entertainment. The family room also opens into the large island kitchen that boasts granite counters and lots and lots of cabinet space.



Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and an additional two bathrooms. The layout of the upstairs is fantastic. The master bedroom is large with its own ensuite bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower, two sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are split with a jack-and-jill bathroom and mini-walk-in closets. Also, upstairs is a very large laundry room!



Outback is one of the stars of the show with a beautiful backyard. Just check out the video on our website: https://firstraterentals.net.



Please note: this home MAY be pet-friendly. Pet size, breed, and quantity restrictions apply. Please inquire.



Please note: this house requires an 18-month lease.



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS



• 3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)

• 620+ FICO

• Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection

• No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections

• No Evictions

• No Foreclosure within past 2 years

• No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)

• No Tax or Government Liens

• No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare

• No co-signers

• Renter’s insurance required



(RLNE3194394)