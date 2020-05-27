All apartments in Moreno Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

29086 Barcelona

29086 Barcelona Court · (951) 328-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29086 Barcelona Court, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29086 Barcelona · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful cul-de-sac home with an extra long driveway and a view! - The location of this house is just cool.

Not only is it at the end of a cul-de-sac, but it is tucked away behind all of the other homes with an extra-long driveway. It just makes you feel extra private and secluded even though you are amongst a community of homes. Even better though, is the fact that the home overlooks the backyard neighbors, so you can really feel secluded in the backyard.

Once you enter this wonderful home you are greeted with a formal living space separate from the rest of the main living areas, which is great if you don't want your guests to trek deeper into the home. Beyond that is a formal dining room that opens into a beautiful family room with fireplace and built-ins for entertainment. The family room also opens into the large island kitchen that boasts granite counters and lots and lots of cabinet space.

Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and an additional two bathrooms. The layout of the upstairs is fantastic. The master bedroom is large with its own ensuite bathroom that includes a separate tub and shower, two sinks, and a walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are split with a jack-and-jill bathroom and mini-walk-in closets. Also, upstairs is a very large laundry room!

Outback is one of the stars of the show with a beautiful backyard. Just check out the video on our website: https://firstraterentals.net.

Please note: this home MAY be pet-friendly. Pet size, breed, and quantity restrictions apply. Please inquire.

Please note: this house requires an 18-month lease.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

• 3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
• 620+ FICO
• Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
• No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
• No Evictions
• No Foreclosure within past 2 years
• No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
• No Tax or Government Liens
• No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
• No co-signers
• Renter’s insurance required

(RLNE3194394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29086 Barcelona have any available units?
29086 Barcelona has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 29086 Barcelona have?
Some of 29086 Barcelona's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29086 Barcelona currently offering any rent specials?
29086 Barcelona isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29086 Barcelona pet-friendly?
No, 29086 Barcelona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 29086 Barcelona offer parking?
No, 29086 Barcelona does not offer parking.
Does 29086 Barcelona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29086 Barcelona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29086 Barcelona have a pool?
No, 29086 Barcelona does not have a pool.
Does 29086 Barcelona have accessible units?
No, 29086 Barcelona does not have accessible units.
Does 29086 Barcelona have units with dishwashers?
No, 29086 Barcelona does not have units with dishwashers.
