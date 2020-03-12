All apartments in Moreno Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

10620 Silverleaf Circle

10620 Silverleaf Circle · (951) 328-9090
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10620 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10620 Silverleaf Circle · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1709 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunnymead Ranch home! - NEW PAINT AND FLOORING!

This is a wonderful two-story home in the popular Sunnymead Ranch community.

When you enter this property, you are greeted with fresh white paint, vaulted ceilings, and an easy to care for ceramic tile floor. The entrance connects to the formal living room and dining space. Next to this is the kitchen which is alley-style and leads to the family room. The family room has a wonderful stone fireplace. Next to this is the downstairs bathroom and access to the garage.

Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom is a great size with a nice ensuite bathroom that has dual sinks and a tub/shower combo.

Please note: this home MAY accept pets. Please inquire. Size, quantity, and breed restrictions may apply. Additional $250 pet deposit required per pet.

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

• 3x Monthly Rent in Income (Gross; debt to income not to exceed 45%)
• 640+ Credit Score
• Combined Collections Under $1,000; not to exceed 4 collections/charge offs or 1 utility collection
• No Check Cashing/Payday Loan/Short Term Loan Collections
• No Evictions
• No Foreclosure within past 2 years
• No Bankruptcies within past 2 years (bankruptcies must be discharged)
• No Tax or Government Liens
• No Home-Based Businesses that have clients who come to the property *except licensed home-care/daycare
• No co-signers
• Renter’s insurance required

(RLNE5826018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have any available units?
10620 Silverleaf Circle has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
Is 10620 Silverleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10620 Silverleaf Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10620 Silverleaf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does offer parking.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have a pool?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10620 Silverleaf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10620 Silverleaf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
