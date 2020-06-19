500 Glenwood Circle #323

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool clubhouse sauna bbq/grill

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Spacious Condo Located At Ocean Forest Condominiums - This condo is located in a quiet forest setting. Complex amenities include, pool, saunas, coin-op laundry facilities, recreational room and BBQ areas. Centrally located with easy access to highway 1 Entrance/Exit. Less than 10 minutes away from Carmel, close to bike trail and Beach. Walking distance to MPC, less than 8 minutes away from Downtown, NPS, MIIS, and DLI.



Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator.



All basic utilities are included in the rent.



Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4145043)