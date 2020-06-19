All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

500 Glenwood Circle #323

500 Glenwood Circle · (831) 372-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA 93940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 500 Glenwood Circle #323 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Spacious Condo Located At Ocean Forest Condominiums - This condo is located in a quiet forest setting. Complex amenities include, pool, saunas, coin-op laundry facilities, recreational room and BBQ areas. Centrally located with easy access to highway 1 Entrance/Exit. Less than 10 minutes away from Carmel, close to bike trail and Beach. Walking distance to MPC, less than 8 minutes away from Downtown, NPS, MIIS, and DLI.

Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator.

All basic utilities are included in the rent.

Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4145043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have any available units?
500 Glenwood Circle #323 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have?
Some of 500 Glenwood Circle #323's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Glenwood Circle #323 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Glenwood Circle #323 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Glenwood Circle #323 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 offer parking?
Yes, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 does offer parking.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have a pool?
Yes, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 has a pool.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have accessible units?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle #323 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle #323 does not have units with dishwashers.
