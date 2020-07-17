All apartments in Monterey
500 Glenwood Circle.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:43 AM

500 Glenwood Circle

500 Glenwood Circle · (831) 250-1833
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA 93940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 136 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
sauna
Available now

Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And after a busy day of working, shopping, or sightseeing—you can take a swim, enjoy the sauna, or play a game of pool in the clubhouse. All these amenities are just steps from your front door.

The living room overlooks the lushly landscaped grounds and the pool; the bedrooms and a small balcony face Monterey Peninsula College and the ocean beyond.

This property is conveniently located within a few minutes drive of the galleries and restaurants of Carmel and the quaint shops of Pacific Grove. And don’t forget your golf clubs, because you’re just five minutes from the Del Monte Golf Course, which is open to the public. Other convenient features include a carport and uncovered parking for your guests. There is also a coin-operated laundry facility located onsite.

Small pets accepted upon approval

$2,100 security deposit, $105 document preparation fee
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 500 Glenwood Circle have any available units?
500 Glenwood Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Glenwood Circle have?
Some of 500 Glenwood Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Glenwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
500 Glenwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Glenwood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Glenwood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 500 Glenwood Circle offers parking.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 500 Glenwood Circle has a pool.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Glenwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Glenwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

