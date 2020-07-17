500 Glenwood Circle.

Amenities

Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. And after a busy day of working, shopping, or sightseeing—you can take a swim, enjoy the sauna, or play a game of pool in the clubhouse. All these amenities are just steps from your front door.



The living room overlooks the lushly landscaped grounds and the pool; the bedrooms and a small balcony face Monterey Peninsula College and the ocean beyond.



This property is conveniently located within a few minutes drive of the galleries and restaurants of Carmel and the quaint shops of Pacific Grove. And don’t forget your golf clubs, because you’re just five minutes from the Del Monte Golf Course, which is open to the public. Other convenient features include a carport and uncovered parking for your guests. There is also a coin-operated laundry facility located onsite.



Small pets accepted upon approval



