Monterey, CA
3805 Zen Garden Cottage
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

3805 Zen Garden Cottage

251 Dela Vina Avenue · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
Villa Del Monte

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $4391 · Avail. now

$4,391

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5

**For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home!

A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to relax, refresh and renew, with a private spa area featuring an in-ground Japanese soaking tub and meditation room, and a garden where you can sit and enjoy the sounds of a fountain and the sight of flowers, birds and butterflies.

This hidden gem, a 3-bedroom, 1-bath cottage in a commercial area, is within walking distance of the beach and the Monterey Peninsula Recreation Trail, which offers stunning views of the bay as you walk or bike the trail. Tall hedges hide the cottage from the street, giving it a secluded feeling, and walls around the spa area offer complete privacy.

This 800-square-foot home is a perfect place to enjoy the best of the Monterey Peninsula, such as historic Old Monterey, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It’s just a 10-minute drive to other attractions, like quaint Carmel-by-the-Sea or world-class golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach. Wine tasting and shopping are just 20 minutes away in Carmel Valley, and the natural wonders of Big Sur are about 40 minutes away.

Pets are welcome upon owner’s approval.

A gas grill is available for outdoor barbecues.

Each bedroom has a 30-inch HDTV, with one a Roku, from which guests can log on to their Netflix, Amazon and other streaming channels.

The garden bedrooms have a twin daybed and a full-size bed. The other bedroom has a queen bed.

The private Zen Area is just a few steps from the back door, with in-ground soaking tub, an outdoor shower, fire pit, outdoor refrigerator, and comfortable rattan seating. A fountain and bamboo garden area add to the ambiance.

A stacked washer and dryer are available in the laundry room. There are two dedicated parking spaces directly in front of the cottage.

(RLNE5806141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have any available units?
3805 Zen Garden Cottage has a unit available for $4,391 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have?
Some of 3805 Zen Garden Cottage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Zen Garden Cottage currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Zen Garden Cottage isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Zen Garden Cottage pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage does offer parking.
Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have a pool?
No, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have accessible units?
No, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Zen Garden Cottage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Zen Garden Cottage has units with dishwashers.
