3805 Zen Garden Cottage

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fire pit hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to “Zen Garden Cottage”! Sleeps 5



**For up-to-the-minute availability and the best possible rates, call the Sanctuary Vacation Rentals office directly to book this home!



A tranquil paradise near downtown Monterey offers the perfect place to relax, refresh and renew, with a private spa area featuring an in-ground Japanese soaking tub and meditation room, and a garden where you can sit and enjoy the sounds of a fountain and the sight of flowers, birds and butterflies.



This hidden gem, a 3-bedroom, 1-bath cottage in a commercial area, is within walking distance of the beach and the Monterey Peninsula Recreation Trail, which offers stunning views of the bay as you walk or bike the trail. Tall hedges hide the cottage from the street, giving it a secluded feeling, and walls around the spa area offer complete privacy.



This 800-square-foot home is a perfect place to enjoy the best of the Monterey Peninsula, such as historic Old Monterey, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. It’s just a 10-minute drive to other attractions, like quaint Carmel-by-the-Sea or world-class golf and sightseeing in Pebble Beach. Wine tasting and shopping are just 20 minutes away in Carmel Valley, and the natural wonders of Big Sur are about 40 minutes away.



Pets are welcome upon owner’s approval.



A gas grill is available for outdoor barbecues.



Each bedroom has a 30-inch HDTV, with one a Roku, from which guests can log on to their Netflix, Amazon and other streaming channels.



The garden bedrooms have a twin daybed and a full-size bed. The other bedroom has a queen bed.



The private Zen Area is just a few steps from the back door, with in-ground soaking tub, an outdoor shower, fire pit, outdoor refrigerator, and comfortable rattan seating. A fountain and bamboo garden area add to the ambiance.



A stacked washer and dryer are available in the laundry room. There are two dedicated parking spaces directly in front of the cottage.



(RLNE5806141)