Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking guest parking

250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line. Just minutes from downtown Monterey. Easy access to Highway 68. There is dedicated parking for 1 vehicle in your carport plus ample visitor parking nearby. The interior features an entry foyer, living room with gas log fireplace, well equipped kitchen, dining room, master bed room and master bath plus a large walk-in closet, second full hall bath. Sliders from the living room and both bed rooms lead to the front wood deck.



Tanglewood Condominiums is centrally located on the Monterey Peninsula, close to CHOMP, DLI, Pacific Grove, and Downtown Monterey.



Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.



Utilities Included: Water, Garbage and Sewer included In the rent.



Renters insurance is required.



Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838274)