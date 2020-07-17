All apartments in Monterey
Find more places like 250 Forest Ridge Road #65.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey, CA
/
250 Forest Ridge Road #65
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

250 Forest Ridge Road #65

250 Forest Ridge Road · (831) 372-1338 ext. 119
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monterey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

250 Forest Ridge Road, Monterey, CA 93940
Skyline Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
guest parking
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 Available 08/14/20 Tanglewood Condominium With Beautiful Bay Views - This condo is located in a desirable Skyline Fores area, featuring vast scenic views of the ocean and coastline, located high on a forested ridge line. Just minutes from downtown Monterey. Easy access to Highway 68. There is dedicated parking for 1 vehicle in your carport plus ample visitor parking nearby. The interior features an entry foyer, living room with gas log fireplace, well equipped kitchen, dining room, master bed room and master bath plus a large walk-in closet, second full hall bath. Sliders from the living room and both bed rooms lead to the front wood deck.

Tanglewood Condominiums is centrally located on the Monterey Peninsula, close to CHOMP, DLI, Pacific Grove, and Downtown Monterey.

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher and Refrigerator.

Utilities Included: Water, Garbage and Sewer included In the rent.

Renters insurance is required.

Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have any available units?
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have?
Some of 250 Forest Ridge Road #65's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 currently offering any rent specials?
250 Forest Ridge Road #65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 pet-friendly?
No, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 offer parking?
Yes, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 offers parking.
Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have a pool?
No, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 does not have a pool.
Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have accessible units?
No, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Forest Ridge Road #65 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 250 Forest Ridge Road #65?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940

Similar Pages

Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms
Monterey Apartments with BalconiesMonterey Apartments with Parking
Monterey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CASanta Cruz, CA
Los Gatos, CAMorgan Hill, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CASaratoga, CASoquel, CARio del Mar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Monterey Vista

Apartments Near Colleges

Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity