2224 Del Monte Avenue

Amenities

parking air conditioning clubhouse conference room internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities conference room clubhouse parking internet access

This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area. This office hosts a mid-century feel, with access to high-speed internet and ample non-reserved parking in front. It can be sub-divided or used for a sub-lease arrangement on agreement of owner. Controlled air, ample lighting, and a long, corner frontage on Del Monte Boulevard inside of Monterey city limits affords this office 30,000+ car traffic per day.