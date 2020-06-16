All apartments in Monterey
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

2224 Del Monte Avenue

2224 Del Monte Avenue · (831) 620-2115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2224 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
Villa Del Monte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
clubhouse
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
parking
internet access
This 2400' office space hosts 6 individual offices + a common area entry way. 2 of the offices are currently set as a meeting/board room and an employee lounge/meal area. This office hosts a mid-century feel, with access to high-speed internet and ample non-reserved parking in front. It can be sub-divided or used for a sub-lease arrangement on agreement of owner. Controlled air, ample lighting, and a long, corner frontage on Del Monte Boulevard inside of Monterey city limits affords this office 30,000+ car traffic per day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

