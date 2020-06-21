All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:03 PM

22 Vía Del Rey

22 Via Del Rey · (831) 200-9083
Location

22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

This Home Features:
***2 Living Rooms
***2 Decks
***Large Master Suite
***3 Ensuite Bathrooms
***3 Walk In Closets
***Laundry Room
***Bonus Sun Room
***Large 2 Car Garage
***Vaulted Ceilings

Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Sewer

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/20/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Vía Del Rey have any available units?
22 Vía Del Rey has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 Vía Del Rey have?
Some of 22 Vía Del Rey's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Vía Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
22 Vía Del Rey isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Vía Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 22 Vía Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 22 Vía Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 22 Vía Del Rey does offer parking.
Does 22 Vía Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Vía Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Vía Del Rey have a pool?
No, 22 Vía Del Rey does not have a pool.
Does 22 Vía Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 22 Vía Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Vía Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Vía Del Rey does not have units with dishwashers.
