22 Vía Del Rey

Amenities
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
This Home Features:
***2 Living Rooms
***2 Decks
***Large Master Suite
***3 Ensuite Bathrooms
***3 Walk In Closets
***Laundry Room
***Bonus Sun Room
***Large 2 Car Garage
***Vaulted Ceilings
Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash
Owner Pays: Sewer
Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/20/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.