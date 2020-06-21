22 Vía Del Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.



This Home Features:

***2 Living Rooms

***2 Decks

***Large Master Suite

***3 Ensuite Bathrooms

***3 Walk In Closets

***Laundry Room

***Bonus Sun Room

***Large 2 Car Garage

***Vaulted Ceilings



Tenant Pays: PG&E, Water, Trash

Owner Pays: Sewer



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,500, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $4,500, Available 8/20/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.