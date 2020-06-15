All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

214 Mar Vista Drive

214 Mar Vista Drive · (831) 658-4005
Location

214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Mar Vista Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2340 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th. - Available June 15th through August 31st is this tastefully FULLY-FURNISHED three-bedroom, two and a half-bath home located at 214 Mar Vista Drive in Monterey. Monthly rent is $4,200.00 for this non-smoking, no pet property. All utilities included with the exception of PG&E and up to $50 of the water bill is covered. This home is 2,340 square feet.

Artistic Lifestyle Design Home; this house has been created for the Artistic Lifestyle Design, by a professional artist and singer, gorgeous pieces of art left on the walls for your viewing pleasure, with a beautiful flowering garden , and a view from a glass ceiling back deck over Monterey Bay. The vaulted ceilings and many windows allow you to feel like you are living in a gorgeous tree house. The artist will allow the use of his studio if you like. There is also a gas fireplace to turn on in the living area next to a entertaining kitchen for gourmet meals with a gas stovetop. Perfect location to Whole Foods ,the mall .8 mile away and equally centered between Carmel and Monterey and Asilomar .
Entering the home through the front door, the formal living, formal dining, family room, 1/2 bath, and kitchen are upstairs, and three-bedrooms, two full bathrooms are downstairs.
The kitchen features a gas five-burner stove top, built-in microwave and oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The kitchen is very well equipped with everything one needs to make the most extravagant or simplest of meals. Whether you are an espresso or drip coffee drinker, there is a coffee maker for you!

The formal living room has a wood burning fireplace that is used for aesthetics only.
The dining room seats 6 and is located between the formal living room and kitchen making it perfect for entertaining.

The family room boasts a beautiful gas fireplace putting the finishing touch of coziness on this warm and welcoming room.

Every room on the upper level has large windows which overlook the enclosed wrap-around deck. The deck is enclosed and has an out door heater. With a french door off the kitchen onto the deck, it is the perfect place to barbecue.

From the entry going down stairs, you'll find the bedrooms and laundry located in the garage. The garage is accessible for laundry and some storage. The owner will have a car stored in the garage.

The master has a king size bed and the bathroom has a stall shower and double sinks. The second bedroom offers a queen size bed and the third room has two twins.

The second bathroom has double sinks and a shower over tub.

The floor coverings are carpet throughout the living rooms and bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

The home is heated by natural gas central forced air.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

