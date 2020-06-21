All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 16 2020

1220 7th Street #3

1220 7th Street · (831) 372-6050
Location

1220 7th Street, Monterey, CA 93940

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
range
oven
All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.com

PROPERTY VACANT: E-SIGNED DISCLAIMER REQUIRED PRIOR TO ENTERING PROPERTY

This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment is only minutes away from the Navy Postgraduate School, the Monterey Peninsula College, and the beautiful Monterey Beach. You will enjoy the close access to a variety of shops, restaurants, and highway exists. The unit includes a covered carport with storage, a private balcony, and a coin-operated laundry room on site. Moreover, the home also offers the practicality of being an all-electric home, except for the gas burning fireplace. Tenant is responsible for Garbage, Electricity, and Gas.

Sorry, No Pets Allowed

Monthly rent will be $2,195 with a one year lease.

Rentals insurance is due prior to move in.

Deposit and Applications Based on Approval.

Property will be move-in ready approximately July 15th.

For Applications please visit our website at www.ParamountPropertiesMry.com

Non-Refundable $30.00 Application Fee per Adult. Fee(s) apply to Credit Check & Processing

Paramount Properties
888 Munras Ave suite 200
Monterey CA 93940
Office (831)372-6050
Fax (831)-372-0468

DRE Lic # 01220386

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 7th Street #3 have any available units?
1220 7th Street #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey, CA.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 7th Street #3 have?
Some of 1220 7th Street #3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 7th Street #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 7th Street #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 7th Street #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1220 7th Street #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 1220 7th Street #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1220 7th Street #3 does offer parking.
Does 1220 7th Street #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 7th Street #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 7th Street #3 have a pool?
No, 1220 7th Street #3 does not have a pool.
Does 1220 7th Street #3 have accessible units?
No, 1220 7th Street #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 7th Street #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 7th Street #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
