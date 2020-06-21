1220 7th Street #3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony carport fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

All Applications Can Only Be Found On Our Website: www.paramountpropertiesmry.com



PROPERTY VACANT: E-SIGNED DISCLAIMER REQUIRED PRIOR TO ENTERING PROPERTY



This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment is only minutes away from the Navy Postgraduate School, the Monterey Peninsula College, and the beautiful Monterey Beach. You will enjoy the close access to a variety of shops, restaurants, and highway exists. The unit includes a covered carport with storage, a private balcony, and a coin-operated laundry room on site. Moreover, the home also offers the practicality of being an all-electric home, except for the gas burning fireplace. Tenant is responsible for Garbage, Electricity, and Gas.



Sorry, No Pets Allowed



Monthly rent will be $2,195 with a one year lease.



Rentals insurance is due prior to move in.



Deposit and Applications Based on Approval.



Property will be move-in ready approximately July 15th.



For Applications please visit our website at www.ParamountPropertiesMry.com



Non-Refundable $30.00 Application Fee per Adult. Fee(s) apply to Credit Check & Processing



Paramount Properties

888 Munras Ave suite 200

Monterey CA 93940

Office (831)372-6050

Fax (831)-372-0468



DRE Lic # 01220386