121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B

Amenities

garage recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey. The main house is rented separately. Walk up the front stairs and enter into a light and bright open floor plan.To the left of the staircase is the kitchen/dining room with electric stove, refrigerator, pantry and plenty of counter and cupboard space. On the right side of the stair case is the carpeted living room with plenty of natural light. Off the living room is the bedroom and bath. The bathroom has tile floors, vanity, toilet and tub/shower with tile. Located minutes to freeway, downtown Monterey and Del Monte Shopping Center. No smoking. No pets. No laundry facilities. Street parking only. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1999096)