All apartments in Monterey
Find more places like 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey, CA
/
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B

121 San Bernabe Drive · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Monterey
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Peter's Gate area of Monterey - (HUNT1) San Carlos Agency, Inc. presents this unfurnished, 743 square foot one bedroom, one bath, upstairs unit that sits over the main house garage located in Peter's Gate area of Monterey. The main house is rented separately. Walk up the front stairs and enter into a light and bright open floor plan.To the left of the staircase is the kitchen/dining room with electric stove, refrigerator, pantry and plenty of counter and cupboard space. On the right side of the stair case is the carpeted living room with plenty of natural light. Off the living room is the bedroom and bath. The bathroom has tile floors, vanity, toilet and tub/shower with tile. Located minutes to freeway, downtown Monterey and Del Monte Shopping Center. No smoking. No pets. No laundry facilities. Street parking only. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.SanCarlosAgency.com or www.CarmelRentalProperties.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1999096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have any available units?
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have?
Some of 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B does offer parking.
Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have a pool?
No, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 San Bernabe Drive, Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940

Similar Pages

Monterey 1 BedroomsMonterey 2 Bedrooms
Monterey Apartments with BalconyMonterey Apartments with Parking
Monterey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CASalinas, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CA
Santa Cruz, CALos Gatos, CALos Altos, CAGilroy, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CAPacific Grove, CA
Capitola, CASaratoga, CASeaside, CADel Monte Forest, CAHollister, CALa Selva Beach, CARio del Mar, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Monterey Vista
Casanova Oak Knoll

Apartments Near Colleges

Monterey Peninsula CollegeNaval Postgraduate School
De Anza CollegeHartnell College
Mission College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity