116 Mar Vista Drive.

Amenities
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
$2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee
1,025 sq. ft.
No Pets
Ocean views with private patio from master bedroom
Large walk in shower
Washer and dryer in unit
Large living area with lots of natural light, private patio and ocean views and half bath
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Freshly painted and new carpet
Two assigned parking spaces
Additional storage available
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.