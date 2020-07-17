116 Mar Vista Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940

2 Bedrooms

1.5 Baths

$2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee

1,025 sq. ft.

No Pets

Ocean views with private patio from master bedroom

Large walk in shower

Washer and dryer in unit

Large living area with lots of natural light, private patio and ocean views and half bath

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

Freshly painted and new carpet

Two assigned parking spaces

Additional storage available



