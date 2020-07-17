All apartments in Monterey
116 Mar Vista Drive.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:50 PM

116 Mar Vista Drive

116 Mar Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

116 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
116 Mar Vista Dr. #180 Monterey CA. 93940
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Baths
$2,500 security deposit, $125 document preparation fee
1,025 sq. ft.
No Pets
Ocean views with private patio from master bedroom
Large walk in shower
Washer and dryer in unit
Large living area with lots of natural light, private patio and ocean views and half bath
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Freshly painted and new carpet
Two assigned parking spaces
Additional storage available

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 116 Mar Vista Drive have any available units?
116 Mar Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey, CA.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 Mar Vista Drive have?
Some of 116 Mar Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Mar Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
116 Mar Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Mar Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 116 Mar Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 116 Mar Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 116 Mar Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 116 Mar Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Mar Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Mar Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 116 Mar Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 116 Mar Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 116 Mar Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Mar Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Mar Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

