918 S Garfield Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Magnificent 2-Story End Unit in Prime Residential Location in the Heart of Monterey Park. This townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and features a comfortable open floor plan. Upon entering this home, the living room welcomes you with a bright and airy atmosphere provided by windows and high-vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, and accented by a cozy modern fireplace. The chef’s kitchen opens up to the formal dining area, also lit by windows and a brilliant skylight, and features modern wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floors, gas appliances, and a huge passthrough window with a breakfast bar, perfect for serving up delicious meals. There is a also convenient indoor laundry room located inside. All 3 bedrooms are located in the bottom floor of this unit, including a cavernous Master bedroom with double-door entry and a private attached Master bathroom with dual-vanity sinks. All bedrooms feature upgraded LED recessed lighting, carpet, and a comfortable amount of space. This unit also includes a lovely backyard perfect for barbecues and entertainment. This home is part of the Alhambra City school district including Mark Keppel High School and El Repetto Elementary.