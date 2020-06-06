600 N. ATLANTIC #309

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage media room

600 Atlantic 3 bed and 2.5 bath Condo - Welcome to 600 Time Square Apartment,



Updated Condo in City of Monterey Park. Atlantic Time Square brings excitement like New York City Time Square & more. Residence unit from 2nd floor to 6th floor. Unique features includes: modern spacious living area and bath room; large kitchen space; granite counter tops; top of the line stainless appliances; washer and dryer space; circular design entrance. Balconies in all units. Large windows for great views & lighting. Individual Central air and heating system per unit. Club house; swimming pool and courtyard are some of amenities for residence. Underground residence gated parking garage fenced separated from the commercial parking. Ground level gives you endless amenities,24 Hours Fitness Center, Fine Dining, Book Stores, Shopping, AMC Theaters and much more. A place where you can enjoy within walking distance.



Apartment Features and Location



Professionally Managed

Gated Community for controlled Access

Assigned Covered Parking

Minutes away from 10 Freeway

Newer unit with up to date appliances and cabinets



Pricing & Details

Monthly Rent: $3500

One Time Application Fee: $45.00

One Time Security Deposit: Varies on Credit History



Please text or contact Caleb at 626-354-0677 for viewing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



