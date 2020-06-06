All apartments in Monterey Park
600 N. ATLANTIC #309
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

600 N. ATLANTIC #309

600 N Atlantic Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

600 N Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
600 Atlantic 3 bed and 2.5 bath Condo - Welcome to 600 Time Square Apartment,

Updated Condo in City of Monterey Park. Atlantic Time Square brings excitement like New York City Time Square & more. Residence unit from 2nd floor to 6th floor. Unique features includes: modern spacious living area and bath room; large kitchen space; granite counter tops; top of the line stainless appliances; washer and dryer space; circular design entrance. Balconies in all units. Large windows for great views & lighting. Individual Central air and heating system per unit. Club house; swimming pool and courtyard are some of amenities for residence. Underground residence gated parking garage fenced separated from the commercial parking. Ground level gives you endless amenities,24 Hours Fitness Center, Fine Dining, Book Stores, Shopping, AMC Theaters and much more. A place where you can enjoy within walking distance.

Apartment Features and Location

Professionally Managed
Gated Community for controlled Access
Assigned Covered Parking
Minutes away from 10 Freeway
Newer unit with up to date appliances and cabinets

Pricing & Details
Monthly Rent: $3500
One Time Application Fee: $45.00
One Time Security Deposit: Varies on Credit History

Please text or contact Caleb at 626-354-0677 for viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2191126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have any available units?
600 N. ATLANTIC #309 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have?
Some of 600 N. ATLANTIC #309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 currently offering any rent specials?
600 N. ATLANTIC #309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 pet-friendly?
No, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 offer parking?
Yes, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 offers parking.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have a pool?
Yes, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 has a pool.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have accessible units?
No, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 N. ATLANTIC #309 has units with air conditioning.
