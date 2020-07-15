All apartments in Monterey Park
Monterey Park, CA
508 N Sierra Vista Street
508 N Sierra Vista Street

508 North Sierra Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 North Sierra Vista Street, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease rate now $2230/mo. Location! Location! Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has brand new interior paint, laminate wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. *Brand new dishwasher and blinds just installed 11/15/18.* This is a detached condo with no shared common walls. Set in a quiet gated community of 4 homes. Upon entering you'll step into an extra spacious living room. Slider door leads to a private patio area. Kitchen is bright with plenty of counter space and opens toward a nice dining area. Large master suite and 2nd bedroom are upstairs each with a walk in closet. Central A/C. Attached 2 car garage + 1 extra parking space. Ideally located in walking distance to highly rated Mark Keppel High School and is nearby Blue Ribbon Monterey Vista Elementary. Commuter friendly to DTLA. Easy access to 10 Fwy, restaurants, shops and local Sierra Vista park. Rent includes water, trash, landscaping, HOA fees and washing machine. Landlords kindly request no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have any available units?
508 N Sierra Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have?
Some of 508 N Sierra Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 N Sierra Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 N Sierra Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 N Sierra Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 N Sierra Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 508 N Sierra Vista Street offers parking.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 N Sierra Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have a pool?
No, 508 N Sierra Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 508 N Sierra Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 N Sierra Vista Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 508 N Sierra Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 508 N Sierra Vista Street has units with air conditioning.
