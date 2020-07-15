508 N Sierra Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lease rate now $2230/mo. Location! Location! Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home has brand new interior paint, laminate wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. *Brand new dishwasher and blinds just installed 11/15/18.* This is a detached condo with no shared common walls. Set in a quiet gated community of 4 homes. Upon entering you'll step into an extra spacious living room. Slider door leads to a private patio area. Kitchen is bright with plenty of counter space and opens toward a nice dining area. Large master suite and 2nd bedroom are upstairs each with a walk in closet. Central A/C. Attached 2 car garage + 1 extra parking space. Ideally located in walking distance to highly rated Mark Keppel High School and is nearby Blue Ribbon Monterey Vista Elementary. Commuter friendly to DTLA. Easy access to 10 Fwy, restaurants, shops and local Sierra Vista park. Rent includes water, trash, landscaping, HOA fees and washing machine. Landlords kindly request no pets.