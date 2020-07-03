205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Monterey Park Available Now! - OPEN HOUSE MONDAY 2-3-20 FROM 4:00-5:00!!
Look no further, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is newly renovated!
Nestled in the San Gabriel Valley, Monterey Park is home to a large Asian-American community just eight miles east of Los Angeles. The commercial districts on Atlantic Boulevard and Garvey Avenue are teeming with an array of authentic Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese cuisine in addition to markets, shops, and salons.
Several parks in town offer residents a peaceful reprieve from busy modern life. Monterey Park residents enjoy relaxing and engaging in outdoor recreation at Barnes Park, Sequoia Park, and Garvey Ranch Park. Lively events draw the community together in Monterey Park, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, Geranium Festival, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, and Lunar New Year Festival. Convenient freeway access brings Monterey Park residents to the many amenities of Downtown Los Angeles in 15 minutes.
Apartment Features:
Patio space
Attached 2 car garage,
Designer style kitchen
Custom style luxury vinyl plank flooring
Stainless steel appliances: microwave, stove,
Quartz counter-top
New luxurious bathroom
High-end finishes
Washer/Dryer hook up
Pet-friendly (meet criteria) additional $50.00 monthly pet rent
Professionally managed by Inveserve Corp Real Estate Investment Services
Text or call Property Supervisor Priscilla Valencia 626-407-6270 for private showings!
To obtain application visit website: www.inveserve.com
Qualification Requirements:
Rent $2600
Credit Score 650 and above
Copy of DL, SS, Paystub( 1month) per adult
(RLNE4005659)