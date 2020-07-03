All apartments in Monterey Park
205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A

205 N Alhambra Ave · No Longer Available
Location

205 N Alhambra Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Monterey Park Available Now! - OPEN HOUSE MONDAY 2-3-20 FROM 4:00-5:00!!

Look no further, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is newly renovated!

Nestled in the San Gabriel Valley, Monterey Park is home to a large Asian-American community just eight miles east of Los Angeles. The commercial districts on Atlantic Boulevard and Garvey Avenue are teeming with an array of authentic Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese cuisine in addition to markets, shops, and salons.

Several parks in town offer residents a peaceful reprieve from busy modern life. Monterey Park residents enjoy relaxing and engaging in outdoor recreation at Barnes Park, Sequoia Park, and Garvey Ranch Park. Lively events draw the community together in Monterey Park, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, Geranium Festival, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, and Lunar New Year Festival. Convenient freeway access brings Monterey Park residents to the many amenities of Downtown Los Angeles in 15 minutes.

Apartment Features:

Patio space
Attached 2 car garage,
Designer style kitchen
Custom style luxury vinyl plank flooring
Stainless steel appliances: microwave, stove,
Quartz counter-top
New luxurious bathroom
High-end finishes
Washer/Dryer hook up
Pet-friendly (meet criteria) additional $50.00 monthly pet rent

Professionally managed by Inveserve Corp Real Estate Investment Services
Text or call Property Supervisor Priscilla Valencia 626-407-6270 for private showings!

To obtain application visit website: www.inveserve.com

Qualification Requirements:

Rent $2600

Credit Score 650 and above
Copy of DL, SS, Paystub( 1month) per adult

(RLNE4005659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have any available units?
205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have?
Some of 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A currently offering any rent specials?
205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A is pet friendly.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A offer parking?
Yes, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A offers parking.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have a pool?
No, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A does not have a pool.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have accessible units?
No, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A does not have units with air conditioning.

