205 N. ALHAMBRA AVE #A

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in Monterey Park Available Now! - OPEN HOUSE MONDAY 2-3-20 FROM 4:00-5:00!!



Look no further, this wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is newly renovated!



Nestled in the San Gabriel Valley, Monterey Park is home to a large Asian-American community just eight miles east of Los Angeles. The commercial districts on Atlantic Boulevard and Garvey Avenue are teeming with an array of authentic Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese cuisine in addition to markets, shops, and salons.



Several parks in town offer residents a peaceful reprieve from busy modern life. Monterey Park residents enjoy relaxing and engaging in outdoor recreation at Barnes Park, Sequoia Park, and Garvey Ranch Park. Lively events draw the community together in Monterey Park, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, Geranium Festival, Cinco de Mayo Celebration, and Lunar New Year Festival. Convenient freeway access brings Monterey Park residents to the many amenities of Downtown Los Angeles in 15 minutes.



Apartment Features:



Patio space

Attached 2 car garage,

Designer style kitchen

Custom style luxury vinyl plank flooring

Stainless steel appliances: microwave, stove,

Quartz counter-top

New luxurious bathroom

High-end finishes

Washer/Dryer hook up

Pet-friendly (meet criteria) additional $50.00 monthly pet rent



Qualification Requirements:



Rent $2600



Credit Score 650 and above

Copy of DL, SS, Paystub( 1month) per adult



(RLNE4005659)