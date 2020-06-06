132 Roselyn Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Prime location of downtown Monterey Park. This newly painted house, features three (3) bedrooms two (3) baths, hardwood flooring throughout most of the unit, sizable kitchen, large family room with built-in split wall AC/heating, formal entry in the living room area leading to the dining room area, attached one (1) car garage with automatic door, and laundry hookup room inside the unit.

