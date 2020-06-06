132 Roselyn Place

Amenities
Prime location of downtown Monterey Park. This newly painted house, features three (3) bedrooms two (3) baths, hardwood flooring throughout most of the unit, sizable kitchen, large family room with built-in split wall AC/heating, formal entry in the living room area leading to the dining room area, attached one (1) car garage with automatic door, and laundry hookup room inside the unit.
