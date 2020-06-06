All apartments in Monterey Park
132 Roselyn Place
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:23 PM

132 Roselyn Place

132 W Roselyn Pl · No Longer Available
Location

132 W Roselyn Pl, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Prime location of downtown Monterey Park. This newly painted house, features three (3) bedrooms two (3) baths, hardwood flooring throughout most of the unit, sizable kitchen, large family room with built-in split wall AC/heating, formal entry in the living room area leading to the dining room area, attached one (1) car garage with automatic door, and laundry hookup room inside the unit.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Roselyn Place have any available units?
132 Roselyn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 132 Roselyn Place have?
Some of 132 Roselyn Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Roselyn Place currently offering any rent specials?
132 Roselyn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Roselyn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Roselyn Place is pet friendly.
Does 132 Roselyn Place offer parking?
Yes, 132 Roselyn Place offers parking.
Does 132 Roselyn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Roselyn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Roselyn Place have a pool?
No, 132 Roselyn Place does not have a pool.
Does 132 Roselyn Place have accessible units?
Yes, 132 Roselyn Place has accessible units.
Does 132 Roselyn Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Roselyn Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Roselyn Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 132 Roselyn Place has units with air conditioning.
