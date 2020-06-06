All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 123 S YNEZ AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
123 S YNEZ AVE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

123 S YNEZ AVE

123 S Ynez Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

123 S Ynez Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bd/2.5 ba townhouse near DTLA/Pasadena - Property Id: 146965

Freshly painted, remodeled, tri-level, end unit townhouse
Laminate wood floors, high ceilings, recessed LED lighting
All new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances
All new master bathroom with new vanity/bath/toilet
Walk-in closet, private balcony and patio w/fruit trees
Central AC/heat; fireplace; double pane insulating windows
Washer/dryer; 2-car garage
220V outlet level 2 EV charger

LOCATION: Downtown Monterey Park, voted #3 Place to Live in America by Money Magazine. Safe, affordable, great food and groceries. Walk to supermarkets (Ralphs, 99 Ranch, Great Wall), shopping, AMC movie, restaurants, park, police/fire station, library, schools.

Close to 10, 60, 710 freeways; Metro Gold Line; Cal State LA (CSULA), ELACC, USC Keck Medical School, PCC, Kaiser, San Gabriel Valley. 15-20 min to Downtown LA, Little Tokyo, Chinatown, Highland Park, Pasadena.

Perfect for clean couples/ working professionals/ grad students. 1 small pet negotiable with $1000 deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146965p
Property Id 146965

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5089483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have any available units?
123 S YNEZ AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 123 S YNEZ AVE have?
Some of 123 S YNEZ AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 S YNEZ AVE currently offering any rent specials?
123 S YNEZ AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 S YNEZ AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 S YNEZ AVE is pet friendly.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE offer parking?
Yes, 123 S YNEZ AVE offers parking.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 S YNEZ AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have a pool?
No, 123 S YNEZ AVE does not have a pool.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have accessible units?
No, 123 S YNEZ AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 S YNEZ AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 S YNEZ AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 S YNEZ AVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine