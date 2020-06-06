123 S YNEZ AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Renovated 3 bd/2.5 ba townhouse near DTLA/Pasadena



Freshly painted, remodeled, tri-level, end unit townhouse

Laminate wood floors, high ceilings, recessed LED lighting

All new kitchen with new stainless steel appliances

All new master bathroom with new vanity/bath/toilet

Walk-in closet, private balcony and patio w/fruit trees

Central AC/heat; fireplace; double pane insulating windows

Washer/dryer; 2-car garage

220V outlet level 2 EV charger



LOCATION: Downtown Monterey Park, voted #3 Place to Live in America by Money Magazine. Safe, affordable, great food and groceries. Walk to supermarkets (Ralphs, 99 Ranch, Great Wall), shopping, AMC movie, restaurants, park, police/fire station, library, schools.



Close to 10, 60, 710 freeways; Metro Gold Line; Cal State LA (CSULA), ELACC, USC Keck Medical School, PCC, Kaiser, San Gabriel Valley. 15-20 min to Downtown LA, Little Tokyo, Chinatown, Highland Park, Pasadena.



Perfect for clean couples/ working professionals/ grad students. 1 small pet negotiable with $1000 deposit.

No Dogs Allowed



