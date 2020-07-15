All apartments in Monterey Park
1005 Mooney Dr

1005 Mooney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Mooney Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, cozy spacious 2 bed 1 bath house with View in Monterey Park - For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com

Lovely, cozy spacious 2 bed 1 bath single family home on a tranquil street overlooking Monterey Park, with a spacious rear balcony to take in the mountain and city views.

Features include :

-Spacious living room with dining area
-Bright renovated Kitchen with breakfast area and access to spacious balcony
-Large bedroom with balcony offering spectacular views
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Wall AC unit and Ceiling fans
-Long private driveway that leads to a 2-car garage with plenty of storage space
-All purpose room with laundry hookups
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Sorry, no pets

Monthly Rent $ 2,095
Security Deposit $ 2,095
Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old

CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1 For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Mooney Dr have any available units?
1005 Mooney Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1005 Mooney Dr have?
Some of 1005 Mooney Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Mooney Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Mooney Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Mooney Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Mooney Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Mooney Dr offers parking.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Mooney Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr have a pool?
No, 1005 Mooney Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr have accessible units?
No, 1005 Mooney Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Mooney Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Mooney Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Mooney Dr has units with air conditioning.
