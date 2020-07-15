1005 Mooney Dr

Amenities
Lovely, cozy spacious 2 bed 1 bath house with View in Monterey Park - For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com
Lovely, cozy spacious 2 bed 1 bath single family home on a tranquil street overlooking Monterey Park, with a spacious rear balcony to take in the mountain and city views.
Features include :
-Spacious living room with dining area
-Bright renovated Kitchen with breakfast area and access to spacious balcony
-Large bedroom with balcony offering spectacular views
-Hardwood floors throughout
-Wall AC unit and Ceiling fans
-Long private driveway that leads to a 2-car garage with plenty of storage space
-All purpose room with laundry hookups
-Tenant pays all utilities
-Sorry, no pets
Monthly Rent $ 2,095
Security Deposit $ 2,095
Application fee $35 per applicant over 18 years old
CONTACT: Leasing Agent at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1 For Appointment please email : stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE4911219)