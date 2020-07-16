All apartments in Monterey County
Find more places like 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey County, CA
/
3722 Gate House by-the-Sea
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

3722 Gate House by-the-Sea

2381 San Antonio Avenue · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2381 San Antonio Avenue, Monterey County, CA 93923
Carmel Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $5876 · Avail. now

$5,876

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent**

***The rental amount ranges from $5876 to $8505 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

A rose-covered arch over a gate is the entry for this this charming shingle-sided cottage, just a short walk to the beach and close to everything that Carmel-by-the-Sea has to offer.

Gardens and a deck at the rear of the home make it easy to enjoy the outdoors, where you can hear the sound of waves nearby and see ocean views from the upper story.

It's also just a few minutes by car, or a 20-minute walk, to dining and shopping in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, 30 minutes to Big Sur, and 15 minutes to the quaint Victorians and breathtaking ocean views of Pacific Grove, or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row.

A flagstone walkway leads through a garden of roses, ferns and flowers, embellished with river rock and abalone shells, with paths branching off to the entryway, porch and deck. Interiors have antique furniture, artwork, and décor with coastal flair.

The entryway opens into a small library/den with local books on history and nature. A twin futon in this room can be used as seating or as a sleeping area; a half bath is also nearby.

The kitchen has white tile countertops, gas stove, hardwood floors and a seating area that looks out onto the back deck. The deck has patio seating and a gourmet gas grill.

There is access to the deck from the living room, which has a wood-burning Carmel stone fireplace, comfortable seating and a 50-inch HDTV.

Also on the first floor is a bedroom with queen bed, and a full bath with antique-style fixtures, shower, and pedestal sink. A stacked washer-dryer is next to the kitchen.

On the second floor, a master suite includes a bedroom with king bed, as well as a large rec room with a 50-inch HDTV and ocean views. Bathroom has a unique glass block shower with adjustable shower head, pedestal sink and antique-style fixtures.

No broker fee!

(RLNE2554096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have any available units?
3722 Gate House by-the-Sea has a unit available for $5,876 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have?
Some of 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Gate House by-the-Sea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea pet-friendly?
No, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea offer parking?
No, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea does not offer parking.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have a pool?
No, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have accessible units?
No, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea has units with dishwashers.
Does 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3722 Gate House by-the-Sea?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir
Monterey, CA 93940
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St
Salinas, CA 93907
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr
Salinas, CA 93906
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave
Monterey, CA 93940
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr
Marina, CA 93933
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue
Monterey, CA 93940

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CAFresno, CASanta Clara, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CARedwood City, CASalinas, CAMilpitas, CAUnion City, CA
Foster City, CACupertino, CAPalo Alto, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CATurlock, CAMarina, CALa Selva Beach, CASeaside, CAMonterey, CADel Monte Forest, CAPacific Grove, CA
Hollister, CARio del Mar, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAEl Paso de Robles, CALos Banos, CAMorgan Hill, CAAtascadero, CALos Gatos, CAMerced, CASaratoga, CACayucos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-StanislausCalifornia State University-Fresno
California State University-East BayDe Anza College
Hartnell College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity