3722 Gate House by-the-Sea

***The rental amount ranges from $5876 to $8505 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***



A rose-covered arch over a gate is the entry for this this charming shingle-sided cottage, just a short walk to the beach and close to everything that Carmel-by-the-Sea has to offer.



Gardens and a deck at the rear of the home make it easy to enjoy the outdoors, where you can hear the sound of waves nearby and see ocean views from the upper story.



It's also just a few minutes by car, or a 20-minute walk, to dining and shopping in downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, 30 minutes to Big Sur, and 15 minutes to the quaint Victorians and breathtaking ocean views of Pacific Grove, or to the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row.



A flagstone walkway leads through a garden of roses, ferns and flowers, embellished with river rock and abalone shells, with paths branching off to the entryway, porch and deck. Interiors have antique furniture, artwork, and décor with coastal flair.



The entryway opens into a small library/den with local books on history and nature. A twin futon in this room can be used as seating or as a sleeping area; a half bath is also nearby.



The kitchen has white tile countertops, gas stove, hardwood floors and a seating area that looks out onto the back deck. The deck has patio seating and a gourmet gas grill.



There is access to the deck from the living room, which has a wood-burning Carmel stone fireplace, comfortable seating and a 50-inch HDTV.



Also on the first floor is a bedroom with queen bed, and a full bath with antique-style fixtures, shower, and pedestal sink. A stacked washer-dryer is next to the kitchen.



On the second floor, a master suite includes a bedroom with king bed, as well as a large rec room with a 50-inch HDTV and ocean views. Bathroom has a unique glass block shower with adjustable shower head, pedestal sink and antique-style fixtures.



