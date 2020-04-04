848 Carmelita Ave

Amenities

Montebello - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Newly Built 2 Story Back House $2,700/Mo - AVAILABLE NOW. TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: TEXT (323) 277-8833.



+ Three bedrooms three Bathroom house about 1350 SQ feet.

+ Remodeled with brand new wood floors, new paint, modern bathrooms.

+ Large living room. Large kitchen. Large bedroom. Beautiful view from all rooms.

+ New A/C in each bedroom.

+ Bus stop nearby.

+ 15 minutes away from downtown Los Angeles.

+ 60 Freeway closeby.

+ Near Citadel outlets, Home Depot, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, CVS Pharmacy.

+ 1.5 miles to the hospital.



IMPORTANT NOTES:



-No utilities included.



-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months' rent. A credit score of 700 and above with total monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.



-Parking: Garage



-No pets allowed.



-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)



-Appliances Included: None



-One year lease



TEXT (323) 277-8833 your name, number of occupants, monthly household income, and target move-in date!



(RLNE5234815)