848 Carmelita Ave

Montebello - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Newly Built 2 Story Back House $2,700/Mo - AVAILABLE NOW. TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: TEXT (323) 277-8833.
+ Three bedrooms three Bathroom house about 1350 SQ feet.
+ Remodeled with brand new wood floors, new paint, modern bathrooms.
+ Large living room. Large kitchen. Large bedroom. Beautiful view from all rooms.
+ New A/C in each bedroom.
+ Bus stop nearby.
+ 15 minutes away from downtown Los Angeles.
+ 60 Freeway closeby.
+ Near Citadel outlets, Home Depot, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, CVS Pharmacy.
+ 1.5 miles to the hospital.
IMPORTANT NOTES:
-No utilities included.
-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months' rent. A credit score of 700 and above with total monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.
-Parking: Garage
-No pets allowed.
-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)
-Appliances Included: None
-One year lease
TEXT (323) 277-8833 your name, number of occupants, monthly household income, and target move-in date!
