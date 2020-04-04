All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 848 Carmelita Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
848 Carmelita Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:28 AM

848 Carmelita Ave

848 Carmelita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montebello
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

848 Carmelita Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Montebello - 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Newly Built 2 Story Back House $2,700/Mo - AVAILABLE NOW. TO APPLY OR SCHEDULE A SHOWING: TEXT (323) 277-8833.

+ Three bedrooms three Bathroom house about 1350 SQ feet.
+ Remodeled with brand new wood floors, new paint, modern bathrooms.
+ Large living room. Large kitchen. Large bedroom. Beautiful view from all rooms.
+ New A/C in each bedroom.
+ Bus stop nearby.
+ 15 minutes away from downtown Los Angeles.
+ 60 Freeway closeby.
+ Near Citadel outlets, Home Depot, Chase Bank, Wells Fargo, CVS Pharmacy.
+ 1.5 miles to the hospital.

IMPORTANT NOTES:

-No utilities included.

-Security Deposit: Typically depends on your credit and application and will range from 1 month to 2 months' rent. A credit score of 700 and above with total monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.

-Parking: Garage

-No pets allowed.

-Maximum number of occupants: 6 (2 per bedroom)

-Appliances Included: None

-One year lease

TEXT (323) 277-8833 your name, number of occupants, monthly household income, and target move-in date!

(RLNE5234815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 Carmelita Ave have any available units?
848 Carmelita Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 848 Carmelita Ave have?
Some of 848 Carmelita Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 Carmelita Ave currently offering any rent specials?
848 Carmelita Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 Carmelita Ave pet-friendly?
No, 848 Carmelita Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave offer parking?
Yes, 848 Carmelita Ave offers parking.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 Carmelita Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave have a pool?
No, 848 Carmelita Ave does not have a pool.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave have accessible units?
No, 848 Carmelita Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 848 Carmelita Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 848 Carmelita Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 848 Carmelita Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montebello 2 BedroomsMontebello Apartments with Garage
Montebello Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontebello Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Montebello Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles