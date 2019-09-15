817 Jade Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful, upgraded, and newer end unit townhome for lease at City Ventures Residences-Montebello Collection South community. Residence 2 Model; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Den, office, and balcony. Amenities and upgrades include: Sunpower solar panels power everything in the home, Nest thermostat for temperature control and energy savings, Milgard dual glazed windows and doors with ultra violet coating for your comfort, high ceilings, open and bright floor plan, custom plantation style louvers/shutters on sliding glass doors and windows, upgraded laminated wood floors, California Closet organizers, built in office desk, frameless shower doors, upgraded bathroom mirrors, stacked up washer and dryer hookups. Please see attached supplement for a list of additional amenities.