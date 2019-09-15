All apartments in Montebello
817 Jade Place
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:52 AM

817 Jade Place

817 Jade Pl · No Longer Available
Location

817 Jade Pl, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, upgraded, and newer end unit townhome for lease at City Ventures Residences-Montebello Collection South community. Residence 2 Model; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Den, office, and balcony. Amenities and upgrades include: Sunpower solar panels power everything in the home, Nest thermostat for temperature control and energy savings, Milgard dual glazed windows and doors with ultra violet coating for your comfort, high ceilings, open and bright floor plan, custom plantation style louvers/shutters on sliding glass doors and windows, upgraded laminated wood floors, California Closet organizers, built in office desk, frameless shower doors, upgraded bathroom mirrors, stacked up washer and dryer hookups. Please see attached supplement for a list of additional amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

